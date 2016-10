From RCIPS Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 4:26 PM

A 29-year-old West Bay resident appeared before the Summary Court this mid-afternoon charged today with the following offences that relate to two individual adult females:

Female 1

Indecent assault – this incident happened on 01st October 2016

Female 2

Assault causing actual bodily harm

Indecent assault (two counts)

Attempted Rape

The above four charges relate to incidents that happened on 15th October 2016