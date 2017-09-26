26 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Sep 26 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Maria, located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Cape

Hatteras, North Carolina, and on Hurricane Lee, located over the

central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Brown

LEE STILL STRENGTHENING AND MOVING A LITTLE FASTER WESTWARD



Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 33

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Tue Sep 26 2017

Lee’s cloud pattern has continued to become better organized this

evening. The eye has cleared out and has warmed to nearly 10

degrees Celsius, and the eye wall cloud tops have cooled to

-63 degrees Celsius. The initial intensity is increased modestly to

85 kt and is based on a blend of the subjective and objective Dvorak

T-numbers. It is worth noting that the ADT adjusted raw T-number

yields an estimated intensity of 97 kt based on an eye scene-type.

The previously noted southeasterly shear undercutting the diffluent

flow aloft has certainly diminished and should remain low for the

next 48 hours or so. During this initial period, Lee could get a

little stronger as indicated in the HWRF hurricane model and the

Decay-SHIPS. Afterward, increasing vertical shear, primarily due to

the outflow generated by Maria, and decreasing sea surface

temperatures should induce a gradual weakening trend as the cyclone

moves into a high latitude baroclinic zone and ultimately becomes an

extratropical cyclone in 4 days. The intensity forecast is

basically an update of 6 hours ago, and follows an average of the

IVCN and Florida State Superensemble guidance.

The initial motion is estimated to be westward, or 260/9 kt. The

cyclone is expected to continue moving within the easterly mid-level

steering flow, produced by a relatively narrow mid-tropospheric

ridge situated to the north, during the next 24 hours. Afterward,

a combination of a broad mid- to upper-level shortwave trough moving

out of the eastern Canadian Provinces and a subtropical ridge

building east of Lee should steer the hurricane gradually

northwestward and northward. On day 3 and beyond, Lee is forecast

to accelerate northeastward as it becomes embedded in a deep-layer

high latitude southwesterly flow downstream from the aforementioned

shortwave trough. Global models and the Cyclone Phase Evolution

analysis/forecast product show Lee become a extratropical

cyclone no later than day 4. The NHC forecast track is a little

south of the previous one through 48 hours, but similar

thereafter, and is based on the TVCX and HCCA consensus models.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 26/0900Z 30.0N 52.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 26/1800Z 29.9N 53.9W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 27/0600Z 30.2N 55.4W 90 KT 105 MPH

36H 27/1800Z 30.9N 56.4W 90 KT 105 MPH

48H 28/0600Z 32.2N 56.6W 85 KT 100 MPH

72H 29/0600Z 36.9N 53.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 30/0600Z 44.5N 40.2W 60 KT 70 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 01/0600Z 50.9N 22.0W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

Forecaster Roberts

MARIA CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTHWARD



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 41

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Tue Sep 26 2017

Maria is feeling the effects of the cool sea surface temperatures

left in the wake of Hurricane Jose. Satellite imagery shows that

the convective pattern is gradually losing organization, with the

remaining convection in a cluster to the southeast of the center

and in bands well to the east of the center. In addition, the

aircraft-reported central pressure has risen to 970 mb. While there

have been no observations of hurricane-force winds from the Stepped

Frequency Microwave Radiometer on the NOAA Hurricane Hunter

currently in the cyclone, it is likely that they still exist in

areas east of the center where the airplane has not yet sampled.

The initial intensity is lowered to a somewhat uncertain 65 kt based

mainly on the rising central pressure since the last advisory.

The combination of the cool water and moderate shear should cause

Maria to gradually weaken during the forecast period, with the

system now expected to weaken to a tropical storm in less than 24 h.

Near the 120 h point, the cyclone is expected to merge with a

frontal system and become extratropical. The new intensity forecast

is an update of the previous advisory.

The initial motion remains 360/6, with Maria moving northward on the

western side of the subtropical ridge. A mid- to upper-level ridge

over the northeastern United States to the north of the cyclone is

likely to keep the motion slow for the next 36-48 h. After that,

the mid-latitude westerlies are forecast to move southward across

the northeastern United States and break down the subtropical

ridge. This should lead to Maria turning east-northeastward and

accelerating after 48 h. The track guidance is in good agreement

with this scenario, and the new forecast track is close to the

previous track until 120 h, where it is nudged a bit to the south.

The track is also close to the center of the guidance envelope.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria is forecast to continue moving northward, paralleling the

U.S. east coast for the next 36-48 hours, and it is likely that some

direct impacts will occur along portions of the North Carolina coast

beginning later today, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

2. Storm surge flooding, especially along the sound side of the

North Carolina Outer Banks, is expected beginning later today, and a

Storm Surge Watch has been issued for portions of eastern North

Carolina.

3. Swells generated by Maria are affecting much of the east coast of

the United States from Florida through southern New England. These

swells are also affecting Bermuda, Puerto Rico, the northern coast

of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas. These

swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office

for more information.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 26/0900Z 32.9N 73.1W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 26/1800Z 33.7N 73.2W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 27/0600Z 34.6N 73.1W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 27/1800Z 35.4N 72.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 28/0600Z 35.8N 71.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 29/0600Z 37.0N 66.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

96H 30/0600Z 41.0N 53.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

120H 01/0600Z 48.0N 35.5W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart