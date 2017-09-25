25 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 H/canes (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Mon Sep 25 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Maria, located several hundred miles south-southeast of Cape

Hatteras, North Carolina, and on Hurricane Lee, located over the

central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Beven

LEE STATIONARY OVER THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC



Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 29

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Mon Sep 25 2017

Lee continues to hold steady in intensity. The 10 n mi eye of the

hurricane remains quite distinct, and although the convective

pattern around the eye is fairly symmetric, the cloud tops are not

very cold. Since the Dvorak classifications remain the same as

earlier, the initial intensity is again held at 80 kt based on a

blend of the subjective and objective numbers. It is interesting

to note that Lee remains a very compact hurricane, with

tropical-storm-force winds extending only 30 n mi from the center.

Lee remains in a favorable upper-level wind pattern for

strengthening, but SSTs beneath the cyclone are marginal, in part

due to the hurricane moving over its own cool wake. Lee is expected

to move over slightly warmer waters in a day or so, and that could

allow the system to strengthen a little. Later in the forecast

period, drier air, a sharp increase in shear, and a track toward

colder water should cause weakening. Only minor changes were made

to the previous NHC intensity forecast, and this prediction is in

best agreement with the consensus models IVCN and HCCA.

The trough that had been steering Lee to the east or southeast much

of the day on Sunday has now bypassed the system leaving Lee in

weak steering currents. A ridge is expected to build to the north

of the hurricane by tonight, and that should cause the system to

begin moving west-southwestward or westward. By mid-week, a

trough is expected to approach the hurricane, and it should

cause the system to accelerate to the northeast over the central

Atlantic in 4 to 5 days. The NHC track forecast has been adjusted

to the west of the previous one to come into better agreement with

the latest guidance.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/0900Z 31.1N 49.4W 80 KT 90 MPH

12H 25/1800Z 30.9N 49.7W 80 KT 90 MPH

24H 26/0600Z 30.7N 50.9W 80 KT 90 MPH

36H 26/1800Z 30.8N 52.4W 85 KT 100 MPH

48H 27/0600Z 31.2N 53.6W 85 KT 100 MPH

72H 28/0600Z 32.7N 54.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

96H 29/0600Z 36.5N 51.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

120H 30/0600Z 42.5N 42.8W 55 KT 65 MPH

Forecaster Cangialosi

MARIA CONTINUES TO WEAKEN… …TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 37

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Mon Sep 25 2017

A combination of conventional satellite imagery, scatterometer

data, and reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that Maria is weakening and undergoing major changes in structure as

it encounters the cool water left by Hurricane Jose. Satellite

imagery shows that the low-level center has become exposed to the

northwest of the remaining central convection, with some outer

convective banding remaining mainly in the eastern semicircle. The

scatterometer and aircraft data suggests that the inner wind core

has collapsed, with no hurricane force winds occurring in the

western semicircle. Based on the combination of these data, the

initial intensity is lowered to a possibly generous 70 kt, and the

initial and forecast wind radii have been significantly changed.

The initial motion is 355/6. Maria is being steered by the flow

between a mid- to upper-level cyclone over the southeastern U.S. and

the subtropical ridge over the southwestern Atlantic. A mid-level

ridge moving eastward across the northeastern U.S. will likely cause

Maria’s forward motion to slow some more over the next couple of

days. After that time, the mid-latitude westerlies are expected to

encroach on Maria, causing it to turn sharply to the east-

northeast and accelerate. The guidance is in good agreement on this

track scenario, and the new forecast track, which lies between the

ECMWF and the various consensus models, is an update of the

previous forecast.

The environment of cool sea surface temperatures and moderate shear

should keep Maria weakening. However, it unclear just how fast it

will weaken, as the guidance has been generally forecasting a slower

weakening than has actually occurred. The new intensity forecast

will follow the trend of the guidance and the previous forecast of

a gradual weakening, with Maria now forecast to weaken below

hurricane status after 36 h. However, an alternate scenario is

that the cyclone continues weakening at a faster rate and thus

winds up weaker than the new intensity forecast.

Maria is a large cyclone, so even if it weakens to a tropical storm

and remains well offshore it is expected to bring tropical storm

conditions to portions of the North Carolina coast during the next

couple of days.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Maria is forecast to continue moving northward, paralleling the

U.S. east coast, and it is likely that some direct impacts will

occur along portions of the coast beginning Tuesday. A Tropical

Storm Warning has been issued for a portion of the coast of North

Carolina.

2. Storm surge flooding especially along the sound side of the

North Carolina Outer Banks is possible beginning Tuesday, and a

Storm Surge Watch has been issued for a portion of the North

Carolina Outer Banks.

3. Swells from Maria are increasing along the coast of the

southeastern United States and are expected to reach the Mid-

Atlantic coast today. These swells will likely cause dangerous surf

and rip currents at beaches in these areas through much of the

week. For more information, please monitor information from your

local National Weather Service office at www.weather.gov.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/0900Z 30.6N 73.0W 70 KT 80 MPH

12H 25/1800Z 31.4N 73.2W 70 KT 80 MPH

24H 26/0600Z 32.5N 73.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 26/1800Z 33.5N 73.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 27/0600Z 34.3N 73.2W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 28/0600Z 35.5N 72.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

96H 29/0600Z 37.0N 66.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

120H 30/0600Z 40.0N 56.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Sep 25 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Pilar, located near the west coast of Mexico. 1. A broad area of low pressure located near the Guatemala border

continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Development, if any, of this disturbance should be limited due to

proximity to land while the system meanders near or just offshore of

the coasts of Guatemala and Mexico for the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent. Forecaster Stewart PILAR IS POORLY ORGANIZED BUT STILL PRODUCING HEAVY RAINS AND GUSTY WINDS NEAR THE WEST COAST OF MEXICO Tropical Storm Pilar Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP182017

300 AM MDT Mon Sep 25 2017 Although Pilar continues to produce an area of deep convection,

surface observations and satellite data indicate that the

circulation of the storm is losing definition. In fact, recent

ASCAT data suggest that Pilar could already be an open trough.

However, we prefer to keep issuing advisories until more

confirmation on the structure of the system is available. The

initial intensity is held at 35 kt based on the latest Dvorak

estimates from TAFB and SAB. Pilar is very near the west coast of Mexico and it is expected to

move along or just off the coast during the next day or two. The

interaction with land combined with a significant increase in

southwesterly shear should cause the cyclone to weaken to a

tropical depression later today, and dissipate within the next 24

to 36 hours. Since Pilar lacks a clear center, the initial motion of 340/8 kt is

uncertain. A slower north-northwest motion in the low- to mid-level

flow is expected until the system dissipates. This track forecast

lies closest to the latest GFS model run. The main hazard associated with Pilar is the potential for heavy

rainfall, which could cause life-threatening flash floods and

mudslides, over the states of Nayarit, the southern portion of

Sinaloa, and the southwestern portion of Durango during the next day

or so. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 25/0900Z 22.2N 106.6W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 25/1800Z 22.8N 106.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 26/0600Z 23.6N 107.1W 25 KT 30 MPH

36H 26/1800Z…DISSIPATED $$

Forecaster Cangialosi