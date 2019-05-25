25 May Weather in Cayman

25 May Sat 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure over the southeastern US. Isolated showers are also expected as an upper level trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean
Humidity: 74% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.1° F L 77.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.80 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 1.87 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.73 in
1 day since rain
3 rain days in May
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 9.92 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.
Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May: 82°F
MOON: 61% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
