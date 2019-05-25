May 25, 2019

25 May Weather in Cayman

May 25, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

25 May Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure over the southeastern US. Isolated showers are also expected as an upper level trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean

Humidity: 74% (UP from yesterday)


UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 88.1° F L 77.9°F 
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.80 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.73 in

1 day since rain

3 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.92 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May: 82°F

MOON: 61% illumination

Waning Gibbous
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*