25 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

Moderate southeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.



Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 12.8 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.9°F L 82.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: S: 10-20 mph



Wind direction TONIGHT: SW: 10-15 mph



Barometer: 1012:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 3.10 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 2.21 in



5 Rain days in April 9 Rain days in May 5 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May 82°F

Moon: 0% illuminated New Moon

