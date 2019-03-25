March 25, 2019

25 Mar Weather in Cayman

March 25, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

25 Mar Mon 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Remnant moisture, associated with the cold front now out of our area, along with light winds will support variable cloudiness and showers over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 13.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.6°F L 71.4°F
Winds: Today NE 5-10 mph Tonight light & variable
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.92 in 1 day since rain 6 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.26 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in March: 81°F

MOON: 76% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*