25 Mar Weather in Cayman

Remnant moisture, associated with the cold front now out of our area, along with light winds will support variable cloudiness and showers over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.8 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.6°F L 71.4°F

Winds: Today NE 5-10 mph Tonight light & variable

Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.92 in 1 day since rain 6 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.26 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 76% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

