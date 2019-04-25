25 Apr Weather in Cayman

25 Apr Thu 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light southeasterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure north of the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 70°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 85.7° F L 69.9°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.60 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.0 in This month: 1.67 in
1 day since rain
9 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 8.98 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 64% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
