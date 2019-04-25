25 Apr Weather in Cayman

25 Apr Thu 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light southeasterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure north of the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 70°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 85.7° F L 69.9°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.0 in This month: 1.67 in

1 day since rain

9 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 8.98 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 64% illumination

Waning Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

