22 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 PTC (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Sep 22 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Post-Tropical

Cyclone Jose, located a little over a hundred miles southeast of

Nantucket, Massachusetts, and on Hurricane Maria, located just to

the north-northeast of Grand Turk Island.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Berg

JOSE CONTINUES TO BRING TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS TO SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND



Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose Discussion Number 68

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM AST Fri Sep 22 2017

Since the last advisory, a small burst of deep convection has been

observed near the center of Jose. The cyclone is still embedded

within a dry environment and located over cold SSTs, so it will be a

little surprising if the convection is maintained for an extended

period of time this morning. The intensity of the post-tropical

cyclone remains 45 kt, based on earlier ASCAT data, and these winds

are likely occuring over open water well to the northwest of Jose’s

center. Surface observations on Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and

Block Island indicate that tropical storm conditions are still

occuring in some locations along the coast. The prior ASCAT pass

also showed a wide area of tropical-storm-force winds just offshore

of Cape Cod, and there is still some opportunity for these winds to

reach the coast this morning. Therefore, the tropical storm

warnings remain in effect, and the NHC will continue to issue

advisories on Jose.

No significant change has been made to the track or intensity

forecast. All of the dynamical models remain in good agreement that

Jose will remain trapped in weak steering flow while gradually

spinning down for the next several days. Although the cyclone has

been drifting west for the past 12 hours, a slow turn back toward

the east should begin sometime later today and continue through at

least day 3. The NHC forecast track is close to the TVCX and HCCA

consensus aids.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Tropical-storm-force winds, especially in gusts, are occuring

within the tropical storm warning area. These conditions are

expected to continue this morning.

2. Minor coastal flooding is possible along portions of the coast of

southern New England during the next few days. Please see products

issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices.

3. Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda and much of the

U.S. east coast, and will likely cause dangerous surf and rip

current conditions for the next couple of days in these areas.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 22/0900Z 39.7N 68.7W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

12H 22/1800Z 39.7N 69.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

24H 23/0600Z 39.5N 69.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

36H 23/1800Z 39.2N 68.5W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

48H 24/0600Z 38.9N 67.6W 30 KT 35 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

72H 25/0600Z 38.5N 67.9W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

96H 26/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Zelinsky

HURRICANE CONDITIONS OCCURRING ON THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS



Hurricane Maria Discussion Number 25

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM EDT Fri Sep 22 2017

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near

0500 UTC indicated that the central pressure of Maria had risen to

959 mb, accompanied by flight-level winds and SFMR surface wind

estimates that supported an intensity near 110 kt. Since that time,

the cloud tops in the eyewall have cooled, but the eye has become

less distinct in conventional satellite imagery. The initial

intensity is held at 110 kt pending the arrival of the next plane

near 1200 UTC, but it is possible this is a little generous. Maria

is starting to be affected by 15-20 kt of southwesterly vertical

wind shear, with the first sign of this being a decrease in

convective banding in the western semicircle.

The large-scale models forecast some shear to persist through the

forecast period, and as a result the intensity guidance predicts a

gradual weakening. In addition, after 48 h the forecast track takes

the center of Maria over waters that were cooled significantly by

the passage of former Hurricane Jose. Based on these factors, the

new intensity forecast calls for a slow weakening during the first

48 h similar to the previous forecast, then calls for more weakening

than previously forecast as the cyclone reaches the colder waters.

The initial motion is 315/6. Maria will be moving between the

subtropical ridge to the east and a broad trough over the

southeastern United States and the adjacent Atlantic waters during

the next several days. This pattern should cause the hurricane to

turn north-northwestward and then northward during the next 72 h.

The track guidance is tightly clustered during this part of the

forecast, and the new forecast track is an update of the previous

track. After 72 h, the guidance becomes a little more divergent.

The Canadian and ECMWF models are on the left side of the envelope

showing a generally northward motion, while the GFS is on the right

side showing a north-northeastward motion. This part of the

forecast track is nudged just a little to the left of the old

forecast and the consensus models to account for the ECMWF/Canadian

forecasts.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Flash flood warnings continue in portions of Puerto Rico due

to persistent heavy rainfall from Maria’s trailing rainbands.

Everyone in Puerto Rico should continue to follow advice from local

officials to avoid these life-threatening flooding conditions.

2. Swells from Maria are expected to begin reaching the coast of

the southeastern United States today. These swells are likely to

cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents along the

coast for the next several days, even with Maria forecast to remain

well offshore over the western Atlantic Ocean.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 22/0900Z 21.6N 70.6W 110 KT 125 MPH

12H 22/1800Z 22.6N 71.1W 105 KT 120 MPH

24H 23/0600Z 24.2N 71.7W 105 KT 120 MPH

36H 23/1800Z 25.9N 72.2W 100 KT 115 MPH

48H 24/0600Z 27.4N 72.3W 95 KT 110 MPH

72H 25/0600Z 29.5N 72.0W 85 KT 100 MPH

96H 26/0600Z 31.5N 71.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

120H 27/0600Z 33.5N 70.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

$$

Forecaster Beven