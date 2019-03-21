21 Mar Weather in Cayman

21 Mar Thu 2019

Weather in Cayman

A cold front currently just east of Cayman Brac will drift east and become stationary later tonight with the accompanying high pressure system producing moderate northerly winds over our area. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving towards the southeast.

Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.3°F L 75.1°F

Winds: Today N 10-20 mph Tonight NNW 10-200 mph

Barometer: 1014.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in 3 days since rain 5 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 99.6 illumination

NEAR FULL MOON

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown