March 21, 2019

21 Mar Weather in Cayman

March 21, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

21 Mar Thu 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A cold front currently just east of Cayman Brac will drift east and become stationary later tonight with the accompanying high pressure system producing moderate northerly winds over our area. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving towards the southeast.

Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 13.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of our website. Yesterday: H 86.3°F L 75.1°F
Winds: Today N 10-20 mph Tonight NNW 10-200 mph
Barometer: 1014.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in 3 days since rain 5 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 6.59 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in March: 81°F

MOON: 99.6 illumination

NEAR FULL MOON

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEntertainment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather Tagged With:
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*