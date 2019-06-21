21 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

21 Jun Fri 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Stewart
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A low pressure system is expected to form within the next few days several hundred miles south of the southwestern coast of Mexico. Environmental conditions could support gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward through the middle of next week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
10% Precip. Today.
20% Precip. Tonight.
Partly cloudy Today.
Mostly clear Tonight.
Humidity: 72% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 92.7° F L 80.7°F
Winds: Today E 15-25 mph Tonight E 10-20 mph
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.17 in
3 days since rain
4 rain days in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 13.11 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 84% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
