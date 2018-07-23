2018 Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference focusing on “Managing Your Health; The Empowered Patient.”

This year’s Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference will take place on 18 to 20 October, and will focus on ways that the general public can help manage and maintain their own health and wellbeing under the theme “Managing Your Health: The Empowered Patient.”

The conference will cover wide-ranging topics such as the day-to-day management of non-communicable diseases, understanding when health symptoms indicate a trip to the emergency room, as well as developments in technology and its impact on healthcare in Cayman.

Hosted again at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, this is the ninth annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference.

This year, in order to ensure the quality of the event, there will be a limited number of tickets available for each day of the conference. The event will be free to attend; however, tickets will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis to those who pre-register online. In addition, CME certificates will be available for each presentation.

Minister of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, MLA, noted that this year’s theme is timely as there is a greater push, globally, for patients to become more involved in looking after their health.

“With greater technological advancements happening every day, patients are now being given better tools and knowledge to help them become more involved in maintaining their health. Whether it is through nutritional apps, video tutorials on managing long-term illnesses, or more available knowledge on preventative health measures, patients now have many more ways that they can help manage their wellness and, ultimately, reduce the strain on Cayman’s medical resources.”

Ms. Lizzette Yearwood, JP, Chair of the Conference Planning Committee and CEO of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, said the event continues to offer both medical professionals and the general public opportunities to have greater collaboration on how they can support each other.

“By opening this event to both the medical community and the general public, we not only aim to help generate dialogue around patient empowerment, but also develop an environment that gives a platform for these conversations to occur,” Ms. Yearwood said.

As in previous years, thanks to the support of a wide range of sponsors, the event will be offered free of cost to attendees.

Premium sponsors include the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, Ministry of Health, and Tower Marketing, with BAF Insurance coming onboard as a Breakfast Sponsor.

Organisations interested in supporting this conference can still benefit from a range of sponsorship opportunities. Package details can be found on the conference website at www.healthcareconference.ky.