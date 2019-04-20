20 Apr Weather in Cayman

20 Apr Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light and variable winds and slight seas are expected today as a cold front moves over our area. Isolated showers are also expected as the front becomes stationary just east of our area by this evening.

Humidity: 62% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 87.4° F L 77.3°F

Winds: Today SW 5-10 mph Tonight light & variable

Barometer: 1011.80 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.58 in

1 day since rain

6 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.90 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 98% illumination

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown