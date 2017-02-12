iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Drama Society presents: NOT NOW, DARLING!
A hilarious, fast paced comedy – suspicious wives, mistaken identities and scantily clad girls hidden in closets are all part of the hilarious and chaotic chain of events as the whole plan goes out the window, along with numerous other items. It really is the funniest affair seven people ever had!
Not Now, Darling opens on Thursday 23rd February and runs until Saturday 11th March on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Have a Harvey Wallbanger or Pink Lady! Bar opens at 6:30PM with Happy Hour prices!
Show starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets are only $25 and are available at www.cds.ky or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-now-darling-tickets-30338007798
Police Investigating reports of alleged Jamaican rapist in Antigua
From Caribbean News Service
ST JOHN’S , Antigua, Feb 09 2017 – The police are investigating reports that a Jamaican man, accused of rape, has been seeking refuge here.
The Antigua Observer reports that a photograph has been making the rounds for several weeks, via social media, warning females in particular, to be on the lookout for the Jamaican.
The man is accused of allegedly raping someone in Jamaica and is believed to be on the run.
Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said the police are aware of the report.
“We have no concrete information to suggest that this man is in the country, but notwithstanding that we will continue to do our own investigation, even if it means we have to get in touch with our counterparts in Jamaica and work along with other law enforcement agencies,” Thomas said.
For more: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/police-investigating-reports-of-alleged-jamaican-rapist-in-antigua/
Jamaica: No bail for Alkaline
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 11 2017 – Alkaline has spent another night at the Hunts Bay Police Station’s lock-up in Kingston.
According to the dancehall deejay’s lawyer Peter Champagnie, he has not been charged.
“He remains in custody of the police. However, if he’s not released before Monday, I’ll be going to court to file a writ of habeas corpus,” Champagnie said.
Habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.
On Thursday morning, Alkaline (real name is Earlan Bartley) reported to the Area Four Headquarters at Harman Barracks in Vineyard Town, accompanied by his lawyer. The deejay was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris in Maverley on January 13.
After an extensive interview with detectives, he was removed to the Criminal Investigation Branch office at the National Commercial Bank Towers in New Kingston for a second session.
By afternoon, he was detained at the Hunts Bay lock-up.
For more: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/no-bail-for-alkaline/
794 lbs of cocaine worth $62M washes up on English beach
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS From ABC News
British police say 794 pounds (360 kilograms) of cocaine with a street value of up to 50 million pounds ($62 million) has washed up on beaches in eastern England.
The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth, 140 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of London.
Matthew Rivers, from the crime agency’s border investigation team, said Friday that police, border officials and coast guards are investigating how the bags ended up on the beaches. He said “it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.”
Norfolk Police Superintendent Dave Buckley said members of the public should contact the force if they find any more bags of drugs.
For more on this story go to: http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/794-lbs-cocaine-worth-62m-washes-english-beach-45402384
Cayman Islands Voters Claims and Objections Period Closes 20 February 2017
Elections officials are urging all Caymanians who plan to vote in the General Elections on 24 May 2017 to check the revised voter details, published in the Electors’ List, before 20 February 2017. You can go online at www.elections.ky or visit in person any post office on all three islands to access and check the list.
The last date for receiving claims or objections to the published revised voters’ list is 20 February. The public review period for making claims and objections is a vital step in publishing an accurate list of electors for the General Elections.
The final list will be published on 1 April. Only those on that final list will be eligible to vote in May.
Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly
This release is from the Legislative Assembly.
Due to a quorum not being met, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has rescheduled today’s (Thu,9 Feb 2017) hearing to Monday, 13th February 2017 at 2:00 pm.
Cayman Islands DCI To Close Early on Thu 16 February
The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Thursday, 16 February, for a staff training event.
DCI’s main office will reopen on Friday, 17 February at 8:30am, and the counter will reopen at 9:00am.
DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.
Cybersecurity CEO to attend Cayman Alternative Investment Summit
Abacode CEO Michael Ferris has been asked to attend the Cayman Alternative Investment (CAI) Summit 2017 on February 15th-17th. In its four years of operation, the nonprofit CAI Summit has become known as a forum for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to discuss current industry challenges and present innovative solutions to investors. Notable speakers at this year’s event include actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, George Whitesides, Mike Abrashoff, and David McWilliams. Ferris’ attendance at this event will provide other investors the opportunity to learn how cybersecurity affects their business and impacts their bottom line.
SOURCE: https://abacode.com/news_cai/
National Gallery of the Cayman Islands
PROGRAMME OF EVENTS
Celebrating Maritime Culture and Heritage at the National Gallery
DISCUSSIONS
A Seafarers Discussion – Radio Cayman Talk Today
Thursday, 23 February 2017, 12:10 PM to 1:00 PM
Tune into 89.9 FM Radio Cayman’s Talk Today with Sterling D. Ebanks as members from the Seafarers Association, the Catboat Club and NGCI Director and Curator Natalie Urquhart discuss topics raised in the NGCI’s maritime exhibition programme – and the importance of passing on this story to the next generation. The segment begins at 12:10 PM and runs until 1:00 PM. Listeners are welcome to call in throughout the show to ask questions and air opinions. Call 1-800-534-TALK (8255) or 949-8037.
Upon the Seas “In Conversation With….”
Thursday, 9 March 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to host an evening in conversation with members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association to celebrate the history of maritime culture of the Cayman Islands. Join us as seafarers share their first-hand accounts and stories of life at sea. The special discussion takes place in the NGCI Dart Auditorium and is free and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be served.
A Last Look
Thursday, 20 April 2017. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussion begins at 6:00 PM.
Join Upon the Seas Curator Natalie Urquhart and featured artists for a special walk-through and discussion. This programme is free to attend and refreshments will be served. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
EY’s Art Talks for Older Adults
Monday, 20 February 2017, Doors open at 1:00 PM talks start at 3:00 PM.
Additional dates to be announced.
EY’s Art Talks are open to the public and facilitate thought provoking discussions and time for seniors to socialise, aiming to improve health and strengthen a sense of well-being. Free coffee, tea and snacks are provided for seniors (over 65yrs). This programme is free to attend and group bookings can be made through the NGCI Education Department by emailing education@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111. This programme is kindly sponsored by EY.
KIDS & FAMILIES
Free Family Guides
Ongoing – 20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017
Families can download a free copy of the Upon the Seas exhibition guide in advance of their visit from the National Gallery website at www.nationalgallery.org.ky. Guides include additional information about the artists, exhibition themes, discussion points and creative art activities. These can be completed at home or during your visit to the exhibition. Family guides are also available at reception upon arrival to the National Gallery.
Pre-schoolers & Parents
Ongoing – Every Friday, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Weekly classes provide structured arts and craft activities for pre-schoolers, their parents, and caregivers. Based on the NGCI exhibition, Upon the Seas participants enjoy interactive activities which include storytelling and a range of art making experiences to engage senses, develop cognitive, social, and sensory-motor skills. Projects can be messy to parents are encouraged to dress their children accordingly. The weekly drop in sessions take place in the NGCI Art Studio and are $5.00 per child and are designed for children ages 2yrs to 4yrs. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Kids on Deck Family Day
Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Join the NGCI Education Department for free family fun art activities based on the contemporary art exhibition Upon the Seas. Play, create, and discover at the Kids on Deck event with arts and crafts, interactive games and art activities. Designed for children of all ages, activities are free and self-guided tour packs can be collected at reception. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Weave the Reef – Art Workshop for Families
Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Led by artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone learn about the threat of discarded fishing nets, called ‘ghostnets’ then craft your own ghostnet sea creatures. All materials are provided and the event is open to children of all ages. All children under 12yrs must be accompanied by an adult who can assist with the family art project. This is a free workshop however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111 to register.
SCHOOLS & TEACHERS
Creative Worksheets ∙ Educational Resources for Students
Ongoing
20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017
The National Gallery’s Education Department has produced fun-filled educational activities in the form of worksheets for all ages to support the exhibition Upon the Seas. These educational resources can be downloaded for free from the NGCI website – www.nationalgallery.org.ky and will be made available during school tours and can be requested at reception throughout the duration of the exhibition.
Free School Tours for All Ages
Guided Tours and Activities by Appointment
20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017
Free guided tours of the temporary exhibition Upon the Seas – are available for students and youth groups of all ages at the National Gallery. Students will discuss the exhibition and get hands-on with interactive activity sheets. Topics covered include art, social studies, narratives, literacy and numeracy. For information or to book a tour contact NGCI at (345) 945 8111 or education@nationalgallery.org.ky.
Educators’ Happy Hour!
Friday, 24 February 2017, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
The National Gallery invites teachers and educators to join us for an informative evening of inspiring exhibition tours, socialising and wine! If you are an educator interested in bringing your students to the Gallery, this event will provide you with a firsthand experience of all that NGCI has to offer. Our staff will demonstrate a variety of educational tours and programmes available to students and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about these opportunities. Mingle with your fellow educators, enjoy some beverages and nibbles and learn about Caymanian art. This event will be a fantastic way to plan your upcoming field trip, and enjoy a great start to the weekend! For more information and to RSVP, please contact Jessica Ebanks at intern@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945-8111.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Red Sky at Night – Late Night
Saturday, 25 February 2017, 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
The National Gallery joins the Cayman National Cultural Foundation for an evening to celebrate the arts and culture of the Cayman Islands. Two new exhibitions Upon the Seas and Saltwater in Their Veins will be open to the public and visitors will also have the opportunity to view the Permanent Collection in the Upper Gallery. Tours will run on the hour beginning at 6:00 PM and the last tour will run at 9:00 PM. Admission is free and scavenger hunts and worksheets for kids will be available. Visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky for more information about the exhibitions.
A Night at the MuseumS!
Thursday, 16 March 2017, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Cayman Islands National Museum and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Cayman Catboat Club Museum. The tour of the Catboat Club begins at 7:45 PM.
Join us for a special maritime tour with the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) and the Cayman Catboat Club Museum (CCCM). The special event kicks off at CINM at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and open house of the museum’s latest exhibition, Legends of Scuba Diving. Then head to the Catboat Club for a special fish fry and tour of the facility. Go behind the scenes and learn all about maritime history and culture with museum professionals and catboat specialists. Admission to both the National Museum and the Catboat Club is free and open to the public. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky.
WORKSHOPS & FILM SCREENINGS
Watercolour Collage – Workshop for Adults
Saturday, 18 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Join artist John Broad at the National Gallery and dive into the art of watercolour collage. This one day workshop invites participants to experiment with a variety of watercolour techniques and layer them into a maritime-themed piece inspired by the new exhibition Saltwater in Their Veins. The workshop is $100.00 (members receive a 10% discount). All materials including fine art quality watercolour paints are included. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Beach-combing & Assemblage Art with Chris Mann
Saturday, 1 April 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Led by artist Chris Mann this workshop invites participants to create an environmental assemblage art piece which tells a story. Bring your beach-combing collection (driftwood, plastics, shells, bottles, fishing nets, etc., to produce your very own work of art while learning about form, narratives, and assemblage art. The workshop is $80.00 (members receive a 10% discount). Participants are asked to bring a piece of driftwood to create the base of their work as well as additional collected items from the beach. Paints, glue, canvas boards, inks, and craft pens, will be available. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
A Plastic Ocean – Film Screening
Saturday, 1 April 2017, Screenings at 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM
Released in 2016, A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over four years. Explorers Craig Leeson, the film’s director, and Tanya Streeter, British-Caymanian-American world champion free diver, and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Admission is free and refreshments including popcorn will be served. Donations welcome. Seating is on a first come first-served basis. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
NGCI STORE
The National Gallery Store works with NGCI curators and artists to find the very best products to support the temporary exhibition schedule. Throughout the exhibition, Upon the Seas, the NGCI Store will feature books, accessories, art supplies, and kids’ items that will inspire ingenuity and encourage one to make a BIG NOISE with a little creativity! NGCI members receive a 10% discount, plus additional sales on art supplies and merchandise will run throughout the exhibition.
GUIDED TOURS
National Gallery offers guided tours to enhance your experience and offer memorable moments. Led by NGCI curators or educators, tours provide additional insights and tell the stories behind the works of art and artists who created them. Custom tours and packages are also available – consider including a workshop, art class, or art documentary with your visit. We have ample parking and an Art Café offering healthy snacks and beverages. Additional catering options are also available. Tour pricing is dependent on group size and staff availability. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Contact Us
For more information regarding any of the events listed above and to RSVP please get in touch by emailing info@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111.
***TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD***
The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has a temporary access road while work is being done to improve site access as well as develop the front sculpture gardens. The access road is located off of Lawrence Boulevard and passes through the F.J. Harquail Cultural Grounds (Harquail Theatre). For a map please visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/temporary-road-access/. NGCI exhibitions and programming will continue as per usual. For more information on roadworks related to NGCI email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands
Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.
NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting 25+ education and outreach programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, in addition to marginalized members of our community. They combine arts education with enriching creative experiences which foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of culture, cultural heritage, national identity and community values.
NGCI Site & Facility
The new National Gallery building is a 9,000 sq. ft. facility situated on the western side of the Esterley Tibbetts Bypass, close to Camana Bay town centre and adjacent to the Harquail Theatre. The new development is home to two temporary exhibition areas, an art studio, library, auditorium, sculpture garden, Art Café and Gift Shop, and a permanent gallery for the Cayman Islands National Art Collection.
As part of the National Gallery’s long-term business plan, an auditorium and multi-purpose event space have been incorporated into the design providing flexible venue options for conferences.
Issuance of Cayman Islands Voter IDs Starts 1 April
In response to a number of queries, Elections officials state that they will start issuing Voter ID cards from 1 April 2017.
The revised voters’ list is scheduled to be out on 31 March incorporating all the verified changes and new registrations. This will be formalized in the final list of voters on 1 April. Following this, the new IDs will be issued.
Existing voters will have their verified details and photograph transferred on to their new cards which they will have to pick up at Elections Headquarters on Smith Road.
New registrants will need to have their photos taken by the Elections Office prior to the Electors ID cards being issued to them.
Dominican Republic Popcorn performing Live
