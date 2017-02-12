iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Drama Society presents: NOT NOW, DARLING!

A hilarious, fast paced comedy – suspicious wives, mistaken identities and scantily clad girls hidden in closets are all part of the hilarious and chaotic chain of events as the whole plan goes out the window, along with numerous other items. It really is the funniest affair seven people ever had!

Not Now, Darling opens on Thursday 23rd February and runs until Saturday 11th March on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Have a Harvey Wallbanger or Pink Lady! Bar opens at 6:30PM with Happy Hour prices!

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are only $25 and are available at www.cds.ky or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-now-darling-tickets-30338007798

$Mobile vendor market share in Cayman Islands

From Stat Counter

Mobile vendor market share in Cayman Islands Jan 2016 to Jan 2017

For more: http://gs.statcounter.com/vendor-market-share/mobile/cayman-islands

Police Investigating reports of alleged Jamaican rapist in Antigua

From Caribbean News Service

ST JOHN’S , Antigua, Feb 09 2017 – The police are investigating reports that a Jamaican man, accused of rape, has been seeking refuge here.

The Antigua Observer reports that a photograph has been making the rounds for several weeks, via social media, warning females in particular, to be on the lookout for the Jamaican.

The man is accused of allegedly raping someone in Jamaica and is believed to be on the run.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said the police are aware of the report.

“We have no concrete information to suggest that this man is in the country, but notwithstanding that we will continue to do our own investigation, even if it means we have to get in touch with our counterparts in Jamaica and work along with other law enforcement agencies,” Thomas said.

For more: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/police-investigating-reports-of-alleged-jamaican-rapist-in-antigua/

Jamaica: No bail for Alkaline

From Caribbean News Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 11 2017 – Alkaline has spent another night at the Hunts Bay Police Station’s lock-up in Kingston.

According to the dancehall deejay’s lawyer Peter Champagnie, he has not been charged.

“He remains in custody of the police. However, if he’s not released before Monday, I’ll be going to court to file a writ of habeas corpus,” Champagnie said.

Habeas corpus is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention.

On Thursday morning, Alkaline (real name is Earlan Bartley) reported to the Area Four Headquarters at Harman Barracks in Vineyard Town, accompanied by his lawyer. The deejay was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris in Maverley on January 13.

After an extensive interview with detectives, he was removed to the Criminal Investigation Branch office at the National Commercial Bank Towers in New Kingston for a second session.

By afternoon, he was detained at the Hunts Bay lock-up.

For more: http://caribbeannewsservice.com/now/no-bail-for-alkaline/

794 lbs of cocaine worth $62M washes up on English beach

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS From ABC News

British police say 794 pounds (360 kilograms) of cocaine with a street value of up to 50 million pounds ($62 million) has washed up on beaches in eastern England.

The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth, 140 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of London.

Matthew Rivers, from the crime agency’s border investigation team, said Friday that police, border officials and coast guards are investigating how the bags ended up on the beaches. He said “it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.”

Norfolk Police Superintendent Dave Buckley said members of the public should contact the force if they find any more bags of drugs.

For more on this story go to: http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/794-lbs-cocaine-worth-62m-washes-english-beach-45402384

Cayman Islands Voters Claims and Objections Period Closes 20 February 2017

Elections officials are urging all Caymanians who plan to vote in the General Elections on 24 May 2017 to check the revised voter details, published in the Electors’ List, before 20 February 2017. You can go online at www.elections.ky or visit in person any post office on all three islands to access and check the list.

The last date for receiving claims or objections to the published revised voters’ list is 20 February. The public review period for making claims and objections is a vital step in publishing an accurate list of electors for the General Elections.

The final list will be published on 1 April. Only those on that final list will be eligible to vote in May.

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

This release is from the Legislative Assembly.

Due to a quorum not being met, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has rescheduled today’s (Thu,9 Feb 2017) hearing to Monday, 13th February 2017 at 2:00 pm.

Cayman Islands DCI To Close Early on Thu 16 February

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) in Grand Cayman, including its Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will close at 3:00pm on Thursday, 16 February, for a staff training event.

DCI’s main office will reopen on Friday, 17 February at 8:30am, and the counter will reopen at 9:00am.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information please call 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

Cybersecurity CEO to attend Cayman Alternative Investment Summit

Abacode CEO Michael Ferris has been asked to attend the Cayman Alternative Investment (CAI) Summit 2017 on February 15th-17th. In its four years of operation, the nonprofit CAI Summit has become known as a forum for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to discuss current industry challenges and present innovative solutions to investors. Notable speakers at this year’s event include actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, George Whitesides, Mike Abrashoff, and David McWilliams. Ferris’ attendance at this event will provide other investors the opportunity to learn how cybersecurity affects their business and impacts their bottom line.

SOURCE: https://abacode.com/news_cai/

National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Celebrating Maritime Culture and Heritage at the National Gallery

DISCUSSIONS

A Seafarers Discussion – Radio Cayman Talk Today

Thursday, 23 February 2017, 12:10 PM to 1:00 PM

Tune into 89.9 FM Radio Cayman’s Talk Today with Sterling D. Ebanks as members from the Seafarers Association, the Catboat Club and NGCI Director and Curator Natalie Urquhart discuss topics raised in the NGCI’s maritime exhibition programme – and the importance of passing on this story to the next generation. The segment begins at 12:10 PM and runs until 1:00 PM. Listeners are welcome to call in throughout the show to ask questions and air opinions. Call 1-800-534-TALK (8255) or 949-8037.

Upon the Seas “In Conversation With….”

Thursday, 9 March 2017, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is delighted to host an evening in conversation with members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association to celebrate the history of maritime culture of the Cayman Islands. Join us as seafarers share their first-hand accounts and stories of life at sea. The special discussion takes place in the NGCI Dart Auditorium and is free and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be served.

A Last Look

Thursday, 20 April 2017. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussion begins at 6:00 PM.

Join Upon the Seas Curator Natalie Urquhart and featured artists for a special walk-through and discussion. This programme is free to attend and refreshments will be served. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

EY’s Art Talks for Older Adults

Monday, 20 February 2017, Doors open at 1:00 PM talks start at 3:00 PM.

Additional dates to be announced.

EY’s Art Talks are open to the public and facilitate thought provoking discussions and time for seniors to socialise, aiming to improve health and strengthen a sense of well-being. Free coffee, tea and snacks are provided for seniors (over 65yrs). This programme is free to attend and group bookings can be made through the NGCI Education Department by emailing education@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111. This programme is kindly sponsored by EY.

KIDS & FAMILIES

Free Family Guides

Ongoing – 20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

Families can download a free copy of the Upon the Seas exhibition guide in advance of their visit from the National Gallery website at www.nationalgallery.org.ky. Guides include additional information about the artists, exhibition themes, discussion points and creative art activities. These can be completed at home or during your visit to the exhibition. Family guides are also available at reception upon arrival to the National Gallery.

Pre-schoolers & Parents

Ongoing – Every Friday, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Weekly classes provide structured arts and craft activities for pre-schoolers, their parents, and caregivers. Based on the NGCI exhibition, Upon the Seas participants enjoy interactive activities which include storytelling and a range of art making experiences to engage senses, develop cognitive, social, and sensory-motor skills. Projects can be messy to parents are encouraged to dress their children accordingly. The weekly drop in sessions take place in the NGCI Art Studio and are $5.00 per child and are designed for children ages 2yrs to 4yrs. For additional details or to RSVP please email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Kids on Deck Family Day

Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Join the NGCI Education Department for free family fun art activities based on the contemporary art exhibition Upon the Seas. Play, create, and discover at the Kids on Deck event with arts and crafts, interactive games and art activities. Designed for children of all ages, activities are free and self-guided tour packs can be collected at reception. Beverages and healthy snacks will be available for purchase in the Art Café. For additional details email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Weave the Reef – Art Workshop for Families

Saturday, 4 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Led by artist Kaitlyn Elphinstone learn about the threat of discarded fishing nets, called ‘ghostnets’ then craft your own ghostnet sea creatures. All materials are provided and the event is open to children of all ages. All children under 12yrs must be accompanied by an adult who can assist with the family art project. This is a free workshop however pre-registration is necessary as the workshop is limited to 20 students. Please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111 to register.

SCHOOLS & TEACHERS

Creative Worksheets ∙ Educational Resources for Students

Ongoing

20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

The National Gallery’s Education Department has produced fun-filled educational activities in the form of worksheets for all ages to support the exhibition Upon the Seas. These educational resources can be downloaded for free from the NGCI website – www.nationalgallery.org.ky and will be made available during school tours and can be requested at reception throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Free School Tours for All Ages

Guided Tours and Activities by Appointment

20 January 2017 until 20 April 2017

Free guided tours of the temporary exhibition Upon the Seas – are available for students and youth groups of all ages at the National Gallery. Students will discuss the exhibition and get hands-on with interactive activity sheets. Topics covered include art, social studies, narratives, literacy and numeracy. For information or to book a tour contact NGCI at (345) 945 8111 or education@nationalgallery.org.ky.

Educators’ Happy Hour!

Friday, 24 February 2017, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The National Gallery invites teachers and educators to join us for an informative evening of inspiring exhibition tours, socialising and wine! If you are an educator interested in bringing your students to the Gallery, this event will provide you with a firsthand experience of all that NGCI has to offer. Our staff will demonstrate a variety of educational tours and programmes available to students and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about these opportunities. Mingle with your fellow educators, enjoy some beverages and nibbles and learn about Caymanian art. This event will be a fantastic way to plan your upcoming field trip, and enjoy a great start to the weekend! For more information and to RSVP, please contact Jessica Ebanks at intern@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945-8111.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Red Sky at Night – Late Night

Saturday, 25 February 2017, 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

The National Gallery joins the Cayman National Cultural Foundation for an evening to celebrate the arts and culture of the Cayman Islands. Two new exhibitions Upon the Seas and Saltwater in Their Veins will be open to the public and visitors will also have the opportunity to view the Permanent Collection in the Upper Gallery. Tours will run on the hour beginning at 6:00 PM and the last tour will run at 9:00 PM. Admission is free and scavenger hunts and worksheets for kids will be available. Visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky for more information about the exhibitions.

A Night at the MuseumS!

Thursday, 16 March 2017, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Cayman Islands National Museum and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Cayman Catboat Club Museum. The tour of the Catboat Club begins at 7:45 PM.

Join us for a special maritime tour with the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) and the Cayman Catboat Club Museum (CCCM). The special event kicks off at CINM at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and open house of the museum’s latest exhibition, Legends of Scuba Diving. Then head to the Catboat Club for a special fish fry and tour of the facility. Go behind the scenes and learn all about maritime history and culture with museum professionals and catboat specialists. Admission to both the National Museum and the Catboat Club is free and open to the public. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky.

WORKSHOPS & FILM SCREENINGS

Watercolour Collage – Workshop for Adults

Saturday, 18 March 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Join artist John Broad at the National Gallery and dive into the art of watercolour collage. This one day workshop invites participants to experiment with a variety of watercolour techniques and layer them into a maritime-themed piece inspired by the new exhibition Saltwater in Their Veins. The workshop is $100.00 (members receive a 10% discount). All materials including fine art quality watercolour paints are included. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Beach-combing & Assemblage Art with Chris Mann

Saturday, 1 April 2017, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Led by artist Chris Mann this workshop invites participants to create an environmental assemblage art piece which tells a story. Bring your beach-combing collection (driftwood, plastics, shells, bottles, fishing nets, etc., to produce your very own work of art while learning about form, narratives, and assemblage art. The workshop is $80.00 (members receive a 10% discount). Participants are asked to bring a piece of driftwood to create the base of their work as well as additional collected items from the beach. Paints, glue, canvas boards, inks, and craft pens, will be available. Pre-registration is required. To book please email education@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

A Plastic Ocean – Film Screening

Saturday, 1 April 2017, Screenings at 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Released in 2016, A Plastic Ocean is an adventure documentary shot on more than 20 locations over four years. Explorers Craig Leeson, the film’s director, and Tanya Streeter, British-Caymanian-American world champion free diver, and a team of international scientists reveal the causes and consequences of plastic pollution and share solutions. Admission is free and refreshments including popcorn will be served. Donations welcome. Seating is on a first come first-served basis. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

NGCI STORE

The National Gallery Store works with NGCI curators and artists to find the very best products to support the temporary exhibition schedule. Throughout the exhibition, Upon the Seas, the NGCI Store will feature books, accessories, art supplies, and kids’ items that will inspire ingenuity and encourage one to make a BIG NOISE with a little creativity! NGCI members receive a 10% discount, plus additional sales on art supplies and merchandise will run throughout the exhibition.

GUIDED TOURS

National Gallery offers guided tours to enhance your experience and offer memorable moments. Led by NGCI curators or educators, tours provide additional insights and tell the stories behind the works of art and artists who created them. Custom tours and packages are also available – consider including a workshop, art class, or art documentary with your visit. We have ample parking and an Art Café offering healthy snacks and beverages. Additional catering options are also available. Tour pricing is dependent on group size and staff availability. For more information email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Contact Us

For more information regarding any of the events listed above and to RSVP please get in touch by emailing info@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111.

***TEMPORARY ACCESS ROAD***

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has a temporary access road while work is being done to improve site access as well as develop the front sculpture gardens. The access road is located off of Lawrence Boulevard and passes through the F.J. Harquail Cultural Grounds (Harquail Theatre). For a map please visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.ky/temporary-road-access/. NGCI exhibitions and programming will continue as per usual. For more information on roadworks related to NGCI email info@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

About the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

NGCI is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands hosting 25+ education and outreach programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, in addition to marginalized members of our community. They combine arts education with enriching creative experiences which foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of culture, cultural heritage, national identity and community values.

NGCI Site & Facility

The new National Gallery building is a 9,000 sq. ft. facility situated on the western side of the Esterley Tibbetts Bypass, close to Camana Bay town centre and adjacent to the Harquail Theatre. The new development is home to two temporary exhibition areas, an art studio, library, auditorium, sculpture garden, Art Café and Gift Shop, and a permanent gallery for the Cayman Islands National Art Collection.

As part of the National Gallery’s long-term business plan, an auditorium and multi-purpose event space have been incorporated into the design providing flexible venue options for conferences.

Cayman Islander asks you to vote for his book

2017 CSPA Book Award

I would kindly ask for your support in voting for my recent published book please. Thank you all.

With regard

Hamid Charles

Hamid Charles

Reprographics Technician

Cayman Islands National Archive (CINA)

Issuance of Cayman Islands Voter IDs Starts 1 April

In response to a number of queries, Elections officials state that they will start issuing Voter ID cards from 1 April 2017.

The revised voters’ list is scheduled to be out on 31 March incorporating all the verified changes and new registrations. This will be formalized in the final list of voters on 1 April. Following this, the new IDs will be issued.

Existing voters will have their verified details and photograph transferred on to their new cards which they will have to pick up at Elections Headquarters on Smith Road.

New registrants will need to have their photos taken by the Elections Office prior to the Electors ID cards being issued to them.

Dominican Republic Popcorn performing Live

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

TUE FEB 14

Employment Pensions

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Employment Pensions on Tuesday (14 Feb) from 9am until 11am at their offices in Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

THU FEB 16

Exceeding Customer Expectations

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop on Exceeding Customer Expectations on Thursday (16 Feb) from 9am until 1pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Log on to caymanchamber.ky for more.

SAT FEB 18

Coco Fest

You’re invited to Coco Fest on Saturday (18 Feb) at Pedro Castle from 12pm to 4pm where there will be food, music and crafts.

TUE FEB 21

Floral Arrangement Classes

The Floral Supervisor at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman will lead a course on floral arrangement with three classes at the University College of the Cayman Islands on January 31st, February 7th and February 21st from 6 — 8pm. For more details call the Department of Agriculture on 947-3090.

WED FEB 22

Legislative Assembly Starts

The third meeting of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (22 Feb).

FRI FEB 24

Register for Dress For Culture Day

Host a dress down day at your business or school on Friday 24th February (or your preferred date!) and have everyone wear clothing that reflects their culture(s). Whether it be football jerseys or traditional costumes, all forms of cultural dress are welcome! We ask that each participant makes the suggested donation ($3 students or $5 adults) or more, which will directly support youth arts programming in the Cayman Islands.

Friday 24th February 2017

Adults $5 & Students $3

Register your school or business to participate by completing our Registration Form or email your participation details to: cncf@artscayman.org

Please call if you have any questions and we’ll be happy to assist: 949-5477

Book launch

T he Hon. Consul of Barbados, Mrs Juliette Gooding-Michelin, GCM, will launch a new book on Barbadian migration to Cuba on Friday 24th February at 6:00pm on at St George’s Anglican Church Hall, Courts Road, off Eastern Ave., George Town.

The book, “Tell My Mother I Gone to Cuba: Stories of Early Twentieth-Century Migration from Barbados” (University of the West Indies Press) is authored by Dr. Sharon Marshall.

SAT FEB 25

Red Sky at Night

Red Sky at Night is a multi-disciplinary arts fair now in it’s 5th year with approximately 2,000+ in attendance each year. If you are engaged in any form of the arts, we invite you to get involved. All special talents are welcome and whether you have been performing for years or you consider yourself an up-and-coming talent, we encourage you to be a part of this year’s festival.

Event: Red Sky at Night

Event Date: Saturday 25th February 2017 – 4:00 p.m. – midnight

SUN FEB 26

Cayman Islands Lion’s – Cycle For Sight

Cayman Islands Cycling Association

Sunday 26th Feb 2017 6:00AM – 9:00AM

Event Description:

Lion’s Cycle For Sight – Change the way we see the world Start: East End Public Beach | Finish: Lions Community Center – 24 Miles

SAT MAR 18

Girls Brigade 70th Anniversary: Fun Day

As part of 70th anniversary celebrations, the Girls Brigade is hosting a Fun Day on Saturday (18 Mar) at Prospect Youth Center

February Events at Camana Bay

Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: Old Dogs (PG, 2009)

Saturday 4 February

10am

Regal Cinemas

Budding Chef Cooking Class: We’re Stuffed

Saturday 4 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Janine di Giovanni Book Signing and Presentation

Saturday 4 February

4pm

Books & Books

Exotic Indian Cooking Class

Tuesday 7 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Island-Style Cooking Class

Wednesday 8 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 8 February

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Daytime Cooking Class: Creme Brulee in the Day

Thursday 9 February

11:30am-1pm

Bon Vivant

Cayman Arts Festival Fringe Concert

Friday 10 February

6-7pm

Gardenia Court

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Sweet Treats

Saturday 11 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Cinderella (PG, 2015)

Sunday 12 February

7pm

The Crescent

Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Tangled (PG, 2010)

Monday 13 February

7pm

The Crescent

Valentine’s Day Moonlight & Movies: Lady and the Tramp (G, 1955)

Tuesday 14 February

7pm

Gardenia Court

Tasty Tapas and Bubbles Cooking Class

Tuesday 14 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Freshness from the Sea Cooking Class

Wednesday 15 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Floetry

Wednesday 15 February

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Daytime Cooking Class: Macarons for the Sweetest of Sweet

Thursday 16 February

11:30am-1pm

Bon Vivant

Legends at Camana Bay

Friday 17 February

6:30pm

The Festival Green

Regal Cinemas’ Kids Club: The Love Bug (G, 1968)

Saturday 18 February

10am

Regal Cinemas

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Pizza Party

Saturday 18 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: Swan Lake

Saturday 18 February

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Big Green Egg 101

Tuesday 21 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Daytime Cooking Class: Braising and Slow Cooking

Wednesday 22 February

11:30am-1pm

Bon Vivant

Braising Bootcamp Cooking Class

Thursday 23 February

6-8pm

Bon Vivant

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Mexican Fiesta

Saturday 25 February

12-1pm

Bon Vivant