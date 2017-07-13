18 receive Legend of Faith Awards

By Nelson A. King From Caribbean Life

Caribbean Life’s senior writer, Dr. Nelson A. King, was among 18 members of the community who were recently honored with the Legend of Faith Award by the Brooklyn-based Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church at the church’s inaugural award ceremony at the Sheraton La Guardia Hotel in Flushing, Queens.

The other honorees were: Vincentians Dr. Roxie Irish, James Cordice, Ministers Claudette Muckett and Roslyn Thorpe, Mary Abbott, and the Rev. Greta Edwards; Barbadians David McNair Douglin, Dr. Daphne Belgrave Cox, and Pastor Nigel Best and his wife, Minister Sharon Best; Jamaicans Pastor Madge Rowe and the Rev. Trevor L. Rankine; Haitians Fatima and Tatic Telcy; African American Dr. Kim Best; and Ministers Ruth Stapleton McCoy and Sylvia Davis. The nationalities of Row and Davis were unknown.

“Our honorees have come from various backgrounds, and they are holding different offices – have made great accomplish­ments,” said the church’s Vincentian-born pastor, the Rev. Dr. Neithe Soleyn, at the event on July 1. “Some are pastors, community leaders, missionaries, teachers, director, professors, journalists, faithful members and more.

“Some have touched rock bottom, but are here today,” she added. “I highly commend all of our honorees here today for taking a stand to make the sacrifices you have made, and we have recognized you to receive the Legend of Faith Award. You have, indeed, weathered the storms in making these great achievements — touching human’s lives.”

The Philadephia-based Cordice, the former president of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Organization of Pennsylvania (SVGOP) and coordinator of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ participation in the illustrious Penn Relays for the past seven years, was the youngest storeroom manager to be employed at the Cotton House Hotel in Mustique in the St. Vincent Grenadines.

Dr. Irish, a Born-Again Christian and former national netball star in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is the founder and president of the United Vincie Cultural Group of Brooklyn (UVCGB).

In 1986, Dr. Irish migrated to the United States and, in 1987, she became a member of Church of the First Born, renamed the Miracle Temple Ministries International in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Missionary Abbott, who worships at Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God, is close to finishing her Master’s degree in education. She works as a Group Teacher in Brooklyn.

Minister Muckett, a woman called by God, is the widow of the late Rev. William Muckett, founding pastor of Attributes of Christ Church, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. She is a licensed minister of the Gospel, who has been preaching and teaching God’s Word for more than 30 years. She has facilitated many workshops and assisted in departmental organizations within her home church.

Rev. Edwards was a pioneer for several churches for the New Testament Church of God in St. Vincent and Grenadines. She was pastor of the McCarty Church for seven years and then pastored the Lodge Village New Testament Church of God for sic years.

In 1990, Edwards migrated to the United States, and became a member, works cooperatively as a minister and serves on the Board of Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God for the past 27 years.

Minister Thorpe came to Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God, as a minister of the Gospel of Christ, from the Pentecostal of Assemblies of the West Indies. She had worked as secretary in her brother’s law firm, Stanley John in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Thorpe has worked for New York City’s Board of Education for 20 years, and is the author of two children’s books, “Ray Rays’ Amazing Dream” and “Danny New Kid in School.”

Douglin, who worships at Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God, with his family, is head usher at the church, “and continues to serve faithfully,” his biography says.

In 1975, Dr. Belgrave Cox was called to the ministry full time and was ordained in 1976 as evangelist under the umbrella of the Preparation Church of God on Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn, where she now serves as pastor. From Dr. Belgrave Cox’s ministry, for over 40 years, ministries have been strengthened and enlightened.

Pastor Nigel Best and Minister Sharon Best are members of Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God. Minister Best is currently a student in Master’s program at a theological seminary and as a support administrator in a secular company.

Rev. Rankine is the founder and visionary of World Harvest Deliverance Center, Inc., a ministry which he established 23 years ago in Queens.

In 2009, his vision to open a Christian Academy in the United States was realized. He said World Harvest Deliverance Center Christian Academy provides “an awesome alternative for families,” where students receive “an excellent education in a safe and loving Christian environment.”

Dr. Best has been involved in community for over 44 years. She began her community service with the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation. She worked in the community outreach centers, where she conducted blood pressure and audio screenings, housings assistance, employment referrals and outreach projects.

Dr. Best is the president of the 79th Precinct Community Council, president / chief chaplain of Anointed By-God Seminary, president of the National Association of Negro and Business and Professional Women’s, Inc., and chair of Bedford Stuyvesant Interagency Council for Aging.

Pastor Rowe began her Christian journey under the ministry of the Freedom Church of God and was mentored by Jamaican Bishop Cecil G. Riley. After some time, the Lord sent her to work with her father, Bishop Percival Rowe at the Full Gospel Church #2. Bishop Rowe handed the baton over to Pastor Rowe in 2008.

Minister Stapleton Mc Koy is a minister, and Board Member and secretary of Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God. In addition, she has been employed at St. Johns’ Family Daycare in Brooklyn for 26 years, has worked as group teacher for 16 years and is currently a director.

Minister Davis is one of the senior evangelist at Believers Gateway to Freedom at 325 A Lewis Ave., Brooklyn. Evangelist Davis has been a member for the past 18 years, and was ordained in 2007 as an evangelist. In 2012, she became a chaplain, supervised by Bishop Alfred Phillips.

The biographies of Haitian immigrants Fatima and Fatic Telcy were unavailable at press time. Fatima’s last name was withheld.

Dr. King has almost four decades of journalistic experience, and has been a senior writer for Caribbean Life for more than 25 years.

Besides his print and broadcast journalistic experience, he has elementary, secondary and post-secondary school teaching experience in his native St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and is an adjunct professor in Political Science, History and Social Sciences at Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College for almost 10 years.

In addition, King, a certified lay speaker in the United Methodist Church, has over two decades of public health experience, serving in several supervisory, managerial and administrative positions. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in journalism, political science, public administration, business administration and law.

