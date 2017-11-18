November 22, 2017

18 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 dist in Carib Sea

18 Nov Sat 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Sat Nov 18 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. An elongated area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized
showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea, as well
as portions of the Dominican Republic and northern Colombia.
Development of this system into a tropical cyclone is not expected
due to strong upper-level winds while it drifts northward during he
next couple of days. However, locally heavy rainfall will be
possible over portions of the northern coast of Colombia, eastern
Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico through the weekend. For
additional information concerning the heavy rainfall threat, please
consult products issued by your local weather service office.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Sat Nov 18 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Stewart

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 71%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.9    HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 85.1°F  L 74.3°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1013.20 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  4.42 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  11 Rain days in Nov   4 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 51.90 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

Moon: NEW MOON

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

