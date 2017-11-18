18 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 dist in Carib Sea

18 Nov Sat 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Sat Nov 18 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. An elongated area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized
showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean Sea, as well
as portions of the Dominican Republic and northern Colombia.
Development of this system into a tropical cyclone is not expected
due to strong upper-level winds while it drifts northward during he
next couple of days. However, locally heavy rainfall will be
possible over portions of the northern coast of Colombia, eastern
Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico through the weekend. For
additional information concerning the heavy rainfall threat, please
consult products issued by your local weather service office.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.
Forecaster Stewart
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Sat Nov 18 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Stewart
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.9 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 85.1°F L 74.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.42 in
19 Rain days in Oct 11 Rain days in Nov 4 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 51.90 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F
Moon: NEW MOON
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge
