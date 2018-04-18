April 18, 2018

18 Apr Weather in Cayman

April 18, 2018
18 Apr Wed 2018

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area today as the front weakens over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the southwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 75%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 11.7   EXTREME  (DOWN yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.8°F  L 77.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1015.40 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 0.25 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.00 in

 2 Rain days in Mar  0 Rain days in Apr   35 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 2.43 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in.  Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F

in Apr 81°F

 

8% Illuminated Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

