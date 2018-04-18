18 Apr Weather in Cayman

18 Apr Wed 2018
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers along with moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area today as the front weakens over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the southwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns.
Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN yesterday)
Temperature: Today's current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.8°F L 77.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 0.25 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
2 Rain days in Mar 0 Rain days in Apr 35 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 2.43 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in. Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Apr 81°F
8% Illuminated Waxing Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge
