17 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 dist in Carib Sea

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 75% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 7.0 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 76.6°F



Wind direction TODAY: NNE 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph GC



Barometer: 1013.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.42 in



19 Rain days in Oct 11 Rain days in Nov 2 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 51.90 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F