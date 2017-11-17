November 22, 2017

17 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 dist in Carib Sea

November 17, 2017
0
0



17 Nov Fri 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Fri Nov 17 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the central
Caribbean Sea in association with an elongated area of low pressure.
Strong upper-level winds should limit the development of this system
while it generally drifts northward during the next few days.
Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions
of the northwestern coast of Colombia, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico
through the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
400 AM PST Fri Nov 17 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Cangialosi

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.













Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 75%  (Same as yesterday)


UV: 7.0    HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 84.7°F  L 76.6°F




Wind direction TODAY:  NNE 10-20 mph 




Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph 




Barometer: 1013.20 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  4.42 in




  19 Rain days in Oct  11 Rain days in Nov   2 days since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 51.90 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F


 in NOV 82°F












Moon: 1% Waning Crescent








 












 






















TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge










http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL


For Tropical Weather go to:


National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/


Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/


Moon info and graphic:


https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown


























 *