17 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

17 Jun Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers north of the Cayman area which are moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 71% (Same as yesterday)



UV: 12.3 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 91°F. Yesterday: H 91.0° F L 78.3°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20mph Tonight E 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.02 in This month: 0.04 in

0 days since rain

3 rain days in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.98 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 100% illumination

FULL MOON

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

