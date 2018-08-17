17 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 1 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Ernesto, located several hundred miles northwest of the

Azores.

1. A tropical wave located about 400 miles east-southeast of the

Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are only marginally

conducive, and significant development of this system is not

anticipated. This disturbance is moving westward at about 15 mph

and is forecast to move through the Windward Islands on Saturday,

where it could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the

Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Tropical Storm Ernesto Discussion Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052018

500 AM AST Fri Aug 17 2018

Ernesto is maintaining its strength and status as a tropical storm

despite being over very cool 21 deg C waters. Deep convection

remains well organized in a curved band that wraps across the

eastern half of the circulation. The system is likely benefiting

from a moist and unstable airmass, which seems to be the reason why

Ernesto has held onto tropical storm status longer than expected.

The initial wind speed is again held at 40 kt, using a blend of the

latest satellite intensity estimates.

The convective organization is not expected to last much longer as

Ernesto is tracking over steadily colder waters and will also be

moving into an environment of higher shear. These hostile

environmental conditions should cause the system to lose its

tropical characteristics within the next 24 hours, when the

cyclone is forecast to be over SSTs of around 15 deg C. The

post-tropical low is expected to gradually decay before it merges

with a frontal zone near the United Kingdom in about 48 hours.

Ernesto is now well embedded in fast mid-latitude flow, and the

latest initial motion estimate is northeastward at 22 kt. An even

faster northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected until

the system merges with the frontal zone. The models remain tightly

clustered, and the NHC track forecast lies near the middle of the

guidance envelope.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 17/0900Z 45.6N 36.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 17/1800Z 47.8N 31.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 18/0600Z 50.4N 23.2W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

36H 18/1800Z 52.5N 14.5W 35 KT 40 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 19/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Forecaster Cangialosi

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Lane, located over the far southwestern portion of the eastern

North Pacific basin.

1. A tropical wave, located about 1000 miles south-southwest of the

southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, is producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of

this system is possible during the next several days while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Roberts

