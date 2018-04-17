April 17, 2018

17 Apr Weather in Cayman

17 Apr Tue 2018

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Scattered showers along with moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area today as a stationary front lingers in our area. Radar images show showers in and around Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 77%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 12.2   EXTREME  (DOWN yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.8°F  L 77.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1016.30 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 0.25 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  0.00 in

 2 Rain days in Mar  0 Rain days in Apr   34 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 2.43 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Apr 1.9 in.  Average temperature in Apr: 75°F to 88°F

in Apr 81°F

 

4% Illuminated Waxing Crescent

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

