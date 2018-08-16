16 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 1 Dist

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Subtropical

Storm Ernesto located several hundred miles southeast of Cape Race,

Newfoundland.

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 750 miles

east-southeast of the Windward Islands are associated with a

tropical wave. Gradual development of this system is

possible over the next 2 to 3 days while it moves

west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph toward the Windward Islands.

After that time, unfavorable environmental conditions should limit

the chances for additional development when the system moves over

the eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Public Advisories on Subtropical Storm Ernesto are issued under

WMO header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT5.

Forecast/Advisories on Subtropical Storm Ernesto are issued under

WMO header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT5.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Subtropical Storm Ernesto Discussion Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052018

500 AM AST Thu Aug 16 2018

Ernesto has generally changed little during the past several hours.

The subtropical storm continues to produce patches of convection in

curved bands around the center. The circulation of the system is

becoming a little elongated from north to south, and dry air is

wrapping into the western portion of the system. The initial

wind speed is again held at 35 kt, in agreement with the satellite

intensity estimate from TAFB.

The subtropical storm has a limited amount of time to strengthen as

it will remain over marginally warm waters and in a low wind

shear environment for only another 12 hours. After that time,

the cyclone is expected to cross over a sharp SST gradient and move

into an environment of higher shear. These conditions should cause

Ernesto to lose its tropical characteristics in about 24 hours, when

the SSTs beneath the cyclone are expected to be near 20 deg C. The

post-tropical system will likely maintain its intensity, due in part

to its fast forward speed, until it merges with a frontal zone near

the United Kingdom this weekend.

The storm continues to gradually speed up, and it is now moving

north-northeastward at 11 kt. A turn to the northeast with a

significant increase in forward speed is expected later today and

Friday as a pair of shortwave troughs approach the storm, causing

the system to become embedded in the mid-latitude westerlies. The

models remain in fairly good agreement, and this track forecast is

largely an update of the previous one.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 16/0900Z 40.8N 44.1W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 16/1800Z 42.4N 41.9W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 17/0600Z 45.0N 37.7W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROPICAL

36H 17/1800Z 47.8N 31.6W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 18/0600Z 50.6N 23.4W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 19/0600Z…DISSIPATED

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Lane, located over the far southwestern portion of the basin.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Blake

