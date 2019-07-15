15 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

15 Jul Mon 2019

Tropical Report

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers and possible thunder along with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system weakens west of the Cayman area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 78% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.4° F L 81.2°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.26 in

2 days since rain

5 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.56 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 98% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

