15 Jan Weather In Cayman

15 Jan Mon 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Strong northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue the Cayman area for the next 24hrs as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers in and round the Cayman area moving south.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 71% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.8 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 82.8°F L 71.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 20-30 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 15-25 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.50 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.15 This month: 1.36 in
6 Rain days in Dec 6 Rain days in Jan 0 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.36 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
2% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
