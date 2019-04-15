15 Apr Weather in Cayman

15 Apr Mon 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light winds and seas area expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean weakens. An increase in chance of showers is expected today as an inverted trough moves over the sister Islands. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.
Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 87.4° F L 79.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 5-10 mph Tonight NNE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.80 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.55 in
4 days since rain
4 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 7.87 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 80% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
