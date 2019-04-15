15 Apr Weather in Cayman

April 15, 2019

Weather in Cayman

April 15, 2019
0
0



15 Apr Mon 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light winds and seas area expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean weakens. An increase in chance of showers is expected today as an inverted trough moves over the sister Islands. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)


UV: 13.9 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 87.4° F L 79.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 5-10 mph Tonight NNE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.80 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.55 in

4 days since rain

4 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 7.87 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in April: 81°F

MOON: 80% illumination

Waxing Gibbous

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

