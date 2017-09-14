14 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H-cane, 2 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Thu Sep 14 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Jose, located several hundred miles east-northeast of the

southeastern Bahamas.

1. A tropical wave located about 700 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde

Islands continues to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual

development of this system through early next week while it moves

westward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. Another tropical wave, located just offshore of the west coast of

Africa, is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next

several days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the far

eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

HURRICANE JOSE MOVING SLOWLY WESTWARD



Hurricane Jose Discussion Number 36

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122017

500 AM AST Thu Sep 14 2017

Earlier this morning, Jose began to take on a sheared appearance in

conventional and microwave imagery, though the outflow has since

been restored. A 0356 UTC GPM overpass showed that the mid-level

center was displaced to the south of the low-level center.

Objective and subjective Final-T numbers have fallen, and on that

basis, the initial intensity has been decreased slightly to 65 kt.

I expect little change in strength through the forecast period.

Moderate shear should prevent significant intensification for the

next couple of days, and could cause Jose to weaken to a Tropical

Storm. After that time, Jose may begin transitioning to a more

baroclinicly-driven cyclone. In fact, the GFS shows Jose with some

extratropical characteristics by day 5. The dynamical models all

indicate that Jose could regain some strength during this period, so

the new NHC forecast reflects that.

The initial motion estimate remains an uncertain 270/ 3 kt.

Although the reasoning behind the track forecast has not changed,

there has been a large shift to the west in the guidance since the

last forecast. A mid-level ridge, now forecast to be a little

stronger than previously expected, should cause Jose to turn

toward the northwest, and eventually the north. Since the

guidance has shifted left, the new official track forecast is west

of the previous one, but now lays on the eastern side of the

guidance envelope. I would prefer to see more run to run

consistency before committing to a farther left track at this time.

Jose is producing a large swell field that will affect much of the

southwestern Atlantic basin during the next few days, causing rough

surf and rip current conditions.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 14/0900Z 25.1N 66.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 14/1800Z 25.2N 67.3W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 15/0600Z 25.9N 68.9W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 15/1800Z 26.7N 70.2W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 16/0600Z 27.8N 71.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 17/0600Z 29.7N 72.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 18/0600Z 32.5N 71.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

120H 19/0600Z 35.0N 70.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

Forecaster Zelinsky

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Wed Sep 13 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Depression Fifteen-E, located several hundred miles southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and on

Tropical Storm Max, located near the southwest coast of Mexico. 1. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is gradually

becoming organized, and a tropical depression is expected to form

within the next couple of days while the system moves slowly

northwestward. For more information on this system, please see High

Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent. 2. An area of low pressure located about 1500 miles east-southeast of

the Hawaiian Islands is producing persistent but disorganized shower

and thunderstorm activity. Satellite imagery indicates that a

well-defined center does not currently exist and additional

development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while this

system moves little during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be

found under AWIPS header NFDHSFEPI, WMO header FZPN02 KWBC, and on

the web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFEPI.shtml. Public Advisories on Max are issued under WMO header WTPZ31 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP1.

Forecast/Advisories on Max are issued under WMO header WTPZ21 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP1. Forecaster Avila MAX EXPECTED TO MOVE INLAND WITHIN THE WARNING AREA LATER TODAY… …LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN MEXICO Tropical Storm Max Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP162017

400 AM CDT Thu Sep 14 2017 We have good data this morning. Very useful radar images from

Mexico show that Max’s structure has improved during the past few

hours. An excellent ASCAT pass over the system was helpful in

determining the intensity and the tropical-storm-force wind radii.

Furthermore, the ship A8MW6 reported 45 kt winds and 11 foot waves

near the coast of Mexico. Based on these data, the initial intensity

was adjusted to 55 kt. At this point, it would only take a small

increase in intensity for Max to reach the coast as a hurricane.

Once the center moves inland the cyclone is forecast to weaken

quickly and dissipate within 36 hours. Max is moving toward the east-northeast or 070 degrees at 5 kt. The

storm is embedded within a west-southwest flow and this flow

pattern will steer Max toward Mexico until dissipation. Based on

the forecast track, the core should be inland within the warning

area within the next 12 hours. Max will produce life-threatening flooding rainfall in portions of

the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 14/0900Z 16.6N 100.5W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 14/1800Z 16.9N 99.7W 60 KT 70 MPH…INLAND

24H 15/0600Z 17.0N 99.0W 35 KT 40 MPH…INLAND

Forecaster Avila TROPICAL DEPRESSION REMAINS POORLY ORGANIZED

Tropical Depression Fifteen-E Discussion Number 11

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP152017

200 AM PDT Thu Sep 14 2017 The depression continues to be disorganized with the low- and

middle-level centers well separated due to shear. This can be

clearly observed on conventional imagery as well as microwave data.

Given the lack of organization, the initial intensity is kept at 30

kt, and no change in strength is anticipated during the next 24

hours or so. After that time, the shear is forecast to decrease, and

the depression could become better organized and reach tropical

storm status. This is the scenario provided by most of the guidance. My best estimate of the initial motion is toward the west-northwest

or 285 degrees at 4 kt. The depression continues to be trapped

within weak steering flow, and only a small westward drift is

forecast. In fact, by the end of the forecast period, the steering

currents are expected to collapse, and the cyclone will probably

begin to meander. The NHC forecast follows most of the guidance up

to 4 days. After that time, models diverge considerably and the

forecast is highly uncertain. FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS INIT 14/0900Z 15.3N 122.2W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 14/1800Z 15.5N 123.0W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 15/0600Z 15.5N 124.0W 30 KT 35 MPH

36H 15/1800Z 15.5N 124.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

48H 16/0600Z 15.5N 125.3W 40 KT 45 MPH

72H 17/0600Z 15.5N 125.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

96H 18/0600Z 15.5N 125.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

Forecaster Avila