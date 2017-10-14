14 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 H/cane, 1 Dist (Atl )

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 14 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred

miles south-southwest of the Azores.

1. Radar and surface observations from the eastern Caribbean indicate

that a broad area of low pressure is gradually approaching the

Leeward Islands. This low is accompanied by showers and squalls

mainly to the east of the center, and this activity is expected to

spread westward over the Leeward Islands and the Virgin Islands

today and Sunday. Upper-level winds are expected to be unfavorable

for development during the next couple of days, but the environment

could turn favorable for some development early next week when the

system begins to move northward and then recurves over the

west-central Atlantic Ocean. Additional information on this system

can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather

Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Avila

CENTER OF CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE OPHELIA EXPECTED TO PASS TO THE SOUTHEAST OF THE AZORES THIS EVENING



Hurricane Ophelia Discussion Number 21

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

500 AM AST Sat Oct 14 2017

Ophelia’s 20-nmi-diameter eye has continued to become more distinct

and cloud-free, with the eye temperature now reaching 15 deg C.

Satellite intensity estimates range from T4.5/77 kt from TAFB to

T5.0/90 kt from SAB and T5.5/102 kt from UW-CIMSS ADT. For now, the

initial intensity will remain at 85 kt, which is an average of the

available intensity estimates.

The initial motion estimate is 060/21 kt. Ophelia is embedded within

deep-layer southwesterly flow on the east side of a broad

mid-latitude trough. The global and regional models remain in

excellent agreement on the trough amplifying over the next 3-4 days,

which will cause the hurricane to accelerate toward the northeast at

forward speeds near 30 kt by 48 hours. The tight clustering of the

NHC model guidance, which shows very little cross-track or

along-track spread, increases the confidence in the official track.

As a result, no significant changes were made to the previous

advisory, and the new forecast track remains near the middle of the

guidance envelope, close to the HCCA and TVCX consensus models.

Ophelia is expected to remain in relatively low vertical wind shear

environment for the next 12 hours or so, which should help the

hurricane retain much of its current intensity during that time,

even though SSTs are only going to be 24-25C. However, upper-level

temperatures that are still about 2 deg C cooler than normal, which

will help to create sufficient instability to continue to drive the

development of inner-core convection. By 36 hours or so, the shear

is forecast to increase to 30-40 kt and the troposphere is expected

to become stable as sea-surface temperatures decrease to less than

20 deg C. However, even those SST values are about 2 deg C warmer

than normal for this time of the year. Those above-average ocean

temperatures are forecast to combine with strong baroclinic energy

associated with a potent, negatively tilted, upper-level trough,

causing Ophelia to transition into a powerful extratropical low

pressure system. By 48 hours, the post-tropical cyclone is forecast

to maintain sustained hurricane-force winds as it approaches

Ireland, with stronger winds expected over higher terrain.

Given that Ophelia is forecast to become extratropical, the wind

field should expand, resulting in impacts over portions of the

British Isles regardless of its exact location or strength. By 96

hours, Ophelia should have weakened due to the interaction with

land, causing the surface circulation to become ill-defined, and

dissipation is expected shortly thereafter.

Although the center of Ophelia is not forecast to reach Ireland or

the UK for another 48-60 hours, wind and rain effects will arrive

well in advance of the cyclone center. Individuals in those

locations should consult products from their local meteorological

service for more information on local impacts.

Tropical-storm-force winds are possible throughout the Azores

beginning tonight, primarily due to an approaching cold front.

However, any track deviation to the west could bring stronger winds

associated with Ophelia’s circulation to those islands. Interests

in the Azores should refer to products issued by the Azores Weather

Forecast and Watch Center.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane-force post-tropical

cyclone by Monday before it moves near Ireland and the United

Kingdom. Direct impacts from wind and heavy rain in portions of

these areas are likely, along with dangerous marine conditions. For

more details on the magnitude, timing, and location of impacts from

post-tropical Ophelia, residents in Ireland should refer to products

issued by Met Eireann, and residents in the United Kingdom should

refer to products issued by the Met Office.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 14/0900Z 33.9N 28.6W 85 KT 100 MPH

12H 14/1800Z 35.3N 25.4W 80 KT 90 MPH

24H 15/0600Z 38.3N 20.4W 80 KT 90 MPH

36H 15/1800Z 43.0N 16.0W 75 KT 85 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 16/0600Z 48.4N 12.5W 75 KT 85 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 17/0600Z 57.4N 6.3W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 18/0600Z 63.1N .5W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 19/0600Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Stewart