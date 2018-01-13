13 Jan Weather In Cayman

Light and variable winds along with slight seas is expected to continue across the Cayman area through this morning, with fresh northerly winds and rough seas by this afternoon as a cold front moves into the Northwest Caribbean tightening the pressure gradient across the Cayman Islands. Radar images show isolated showers in and round the Cayman area moving north.

