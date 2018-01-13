13 Jan Weather In Cayman

13 Jan Sat 2018
Synopsis
Light and variable winds along with slight seas is expected to continue across the Cayman area through this morning, with fresh northerly winds and rough seas by this afternoon as a cold front moves into the Northwest Caribbean tightening the pressure gradient across the Cayman Islands. Radar images show isolated showers in and round the Cayman area moving north.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.7 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 86.9°F L 73.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: N 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: N 25-35 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.12 in
6 Rain days in Dec 5 Rain days in Jan 1 day since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.12 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
11% illuminated Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
