12 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 H/cane (Atl )

Oct 12 Thu 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Oct 12 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred
miles southwest of the Azores.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brennan
OPHELIA MOVING SLOWLY NORTHEASTWARD OVER THE NORTHEASTERN ATLANTIC
Hurricane Ophelia Discussion Number 13
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017
500 AM AST Thu Oct 12 2017
Satellite imagery indicates that Ophelia continues to gradually
become better organized, with the hurricane maintaining a
well-defined eye and the cloud tops in the eyewall gradually
cooling. The various subjective and objective satellite intensity
estimates range between 75-90 kt, and based on the previous trend of
the intensity being near the lower end of the estimates, the initial
intensity is kept at a possibly conservative 75 kt.
The initial motion is 040/3. Ophelia is currently in an area of
light steering currents to the south of the mid-latitude
westerlies. The large-scale models forecast a deep-layer trough to
amplify over the central and northeastern Atlantic during the
forecast period, which should steer Ophelia northeastward or
east-northeastward at an increasing forward speed for the next few
days. The track guidance has changed little since the last
advisory, and the new forecast track, which leans toward the HFIP
Corrected Consensus and the Florida State Superensemble, is an
update of the previous forecast.
Ophelia is forecast to remain in a light to moderate shear
environment and over marginal sea surface temperatures for the next
24-36 h, and the intensity forecast shows some strengthening during
this time in agreement with the guidance. After that, the hurricane
is expected to move over cooler water. As that happens, though,
interaction with the above-mentioned westerly trough should help
Ophelia keep its intensity. Extratropical transition should begin
by 72 h, with Ophelia likely to become a hurricane-force baroclinic
low by 96 h. The guidance is in good agreement that Ophelia should
affect Ireland, northern Ireland and Great Britain between 96-120 h
as a powerful extratropical low.
Although the track guidance keeps the center offshore of the
Azores, a tropical storm watch or warning could be needed for the
eastern Azores on Thursday because of the forecasted increase in
wind radii in the northwestern quadrant of the cyclone.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 12/0900Z 30.3N 35.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
12H 12/1800Z 30.7N 35.2W 80 KT 90 MPH
24H 13/0600Z 31.3N 34.0W 80 KT 90 MPH
36H 13/1800Z 32.2N 32.0W 75 KT 85 MPH
48H 14/0600Z 33.7N 28.6W 75 KT 85 MPH
72H 15/0600Z 38.5N 20.5W 75 KT 85 MPH
96H 16/0600Z 49.0N 13.5W 70 KT 80 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
120H 17/0600Z 59.0N 7.0W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP
Forecaster Beven
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 11 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A broad area of low pressure centered about 650 miles south of the
southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing
disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds
will likely limit development of this system for the next couple of
days, but some gradual development could occur thereafter while the
system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Beven
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 10.0 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 88.5°F L 78.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: light & variable GC
Barometer: 1010:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 4.54in
18 Rain days in Sep 8 Rain days in Oct 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 35.08 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 50% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
