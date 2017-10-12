12 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 H/cane (Atl )

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Oct 12 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Ophelia, located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean several hundred

miles southwest of the Azores.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Brennan

OPHELIA MOVING SLOWLY NORTHEASTWARD OVER THE NORTHEASTERN ATLANTIC



Hurricane Ophelia Discussion Number 13

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL172017

500 AM AST Thu Oct 12 2017

Satellite imagery indicates that Ophelia continues to gradually

become better organized, with the hurricane maintaining a

well-defined eye and the cloud tops in the eyewall gradually

cooling. The various subjective and objective satellite intensity

estimates range between 75-90 kt, and based on the previous trend of

the intensity being near the lower end of the estimates, the initial

intensity is kept at a possibly conservative 75 kt.

The initial motion is 040/3. Ophelia is currently in an area of

light steering currents to the south of the mid-latitude

westerlies. The large-scale models forecast a deep-layer trough to

amplify over the central and northeastern Atlantic during the

forecast period, which should steer Ophelia northeastward or

east-northeastward at an increasing forward speed for the next few

days. The track guidance has changed little since the last

advisory, and the new forecast track, which leans toward the HFIP

Corrected Consensus and the Florida State Superensemble, is an

update of the previous forecast.

Ophelia is forecast to remain in a light to moderate shear

environment and over marginal sea surface temperatures for the next

24-36 h, and the intensity forecast shows some strengthening during

this time in agreement with the guidance. After that, the hurricane

is expected to move over cooler water. As that happens, though,

interaction with the above-mentioned westerly trough should help

Ophelia keep its intensity. Extratropical transition should begin

by 72 h, with Ophelia likely to become a hurricane-force baroclinic

low by 96 h. The guidance is in good agreement that Ophelia should

affect Ireland, northern Ireland and Great Britain between 96-120 h

as a powerful extratropical low.

Although the track guidance keeps the center offshore of the

Azores, a tropical storm watch or warning could be needed for the

eastern Azores on Thursday because of the forecasted increase in

wind radii in the northwestern quadrant of the cyclone.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/0900Z 30.3N 35.6W 75 KT 85 MPH

12H 12/1800Z 30.7N 35.2W 80 KT 90 MPH

24H 13/0600Z 31.3N 34.0W 80 KT 90 MPH

36H 13/1800Z 32.2N 32.0W 75 KT 85 MPH

48H 14/0600Z 33.7N 28.6W 75 KT 85 MPH

72H 15/0600Z 38.5N 20.5W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 16/0600Z 49.0N 13.5W 70 KT 80 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 17/0600Z 59.0N 7.0W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Beven