100+ Women Who Care donate over $14,500 to Cayman Islands charities

The Cayman Islands chapter of 100+ Women Who Care is pleased to announce that Jasmine (formerly Cayman HospiceCare) was selected by member vote to receive the group’s collective donation of over $12,500 at their March meeting. The two runner-up charities, Cayman National Cultural Foundation and Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, also walked away with a donation of $1,000 each courtesy of Premier Event Sponsor PwC. Anyone that was not able to attend the meeting but would still like to donate can drop off their $100 donation to the Kelly Holding office on West Bay Road or donate online via Event Pro. For more information on the 100 Women movement, visitwww.100women.ky.



Photo credit: Rosie Windsor