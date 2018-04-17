100 Women in Finance event tackles ten years of change in investment funds

Ogier and KPMG are teaming up as 100 Women In Finance co-hosts later this month.

Ogier investment funds partner Joanne Huckle is moderating a panel on the new funds era, examining the radical change facing the alternative investment industry.

Joanne will be joined by international panellists from KPMG, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, CIBC and Indus Capital Partners LLC.

The educational event is pitched at those grappling with radical change in the sector; the panel will explore how digitisation, Big Data, investor demands and the shape of jurisdictional and international regulation might change the industry.

Joanne said: “To understand and reach a conclusion as to what is going to differentiate the winners from the losers in ten years’ time, we must first consider likely change in our industry. I am honoured and excited to hear from some of New York’s most inspirational and influential female leaders as to how they think funds, managers and service providers may revolutionise to stay relevant during a period that we all agree is going to see intense change.”

Rebecca Palmer of KPMG added: “This is an exciting time to be in asset management, digital innovation will undoubtedly disrupt the industry but with disruption comes great opportunity. KPMG is delighted to be co-sponsoring this 100 Women in Finance education event, which is a welcome follow up to February’s Cayman Islands Investment Summit’s theme of the rise of alternative investments in a digital age.”

This ticketed event takes place from 5 pm at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands on 24 April; networking, cocktails and canapés will follow the panel.

