1 May Weather in Cayman

1 May Wed 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean tightens. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Humidity: 75% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.2 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 85.2° F L 77.0°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.08 in This month: 0.00 in

0 days since rain

0 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.19 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 12% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

