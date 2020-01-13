Widespread outage on Grand Cayman –Sunday, January 12th 2020

IMAGE: Facebook

From CUC

On Sunday, January 12th over 25 thousand customers from areas in West Bay, George Town, South Sound, Prospect, Savannah, Bodden Town, North Side and East End experienced interruptions to their electricity service for various lengths of time during the period of 4:50 p.m. to 7:26 pm. Customer outage periods varied from 7 minutes to 2 hours and 36 minutes.



This interruption to service was caused by faults in the control systems of three major generating units at the North Sound Plant. CUC’s line crews worked diligently throughout the afternoon and into the evening to safely restore power to customers.



Interim measures and system upgrades are in progress to reduce the likelihood of similar outages reoccurring. Large outages such as these are rare. However, from time to time they can occur on a small island power system.



The company continues to install and maintain modern and efficient generating systems to ensure CUC’s customers experience the highest level of reliability in the region and has a Reliability 2.0 programme which is aimed at reaching North American levels of reliability.



Four major reliability projects currently on schedule for completion by year-end include increased black start generating capacity and a major upgrade of the control centre at the North Sound Road plant, a new distribution substation on the West Bay Road and a new replacement distribution substation in the Prospect Area, all of which are intended to provide additional capacity and reliability to our customers.



CUC apologizes for the inconvenience this outage caused.