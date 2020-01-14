January 15, 2020

US: Plane dumps fuel over school in emergency landing to LAX

From BBC

REUTERS Image caption A Delta Airlines flight reportedly had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff

A passenger plane has dumped fuel over a school playground as it made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

At least 17 children and nine adults are being treated for skin irritation and breathing problems.

Fuel may be dumped in emergencies, but aviation rules state that air traffic controllers must warn nearby facilities that could be affected.

A Delta Airlines flight reportedly had to return to the airport after takeoff.

For more on this story and video go to: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51112630

