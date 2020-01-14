Update: Water-Related Death on North Church Street

From RCIPS

Police can now confirm the identity of the man who died on 11 January, after experiencing difficulties while snorkeling. He is 72-year-old Jack Joseph Pardo of North Carolina in the United States. The RCIPS expresses condolences to the family of the deceased.

Shortly after 3:30PM on Saturday, 11 January, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a person in distress at a location on North Church Street, George Town. A man had been snorkeling when he encountered difficulties and was assisted back to shore. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

