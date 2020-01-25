Thiruvananthapuram fights cancer

Thiruvananthapuram: Turmeric-based technology to kill cancer cells gets US patent



THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A potentially breakthrough cancer-fighting technology involving a molecule extracted from turmeric has won Thiruvananthapuram‘s Sree Chitra TirunalInstitute for Medical Sciences a US patent.

According to Lissy Krishnan, head of Sree Chitra‘s research team, delivery of “curcumin” directly to the affected tissues rather than through conventional oral or intravenous methods enables it to target malignant cancer cells while sparing the healthy ones around them.

