TCI: Import restriction on polystyrene and plastic straws now enforced

From TCI The Sun

The Turks and Caicos Islands Government, continuing an all island phase-out of all non-biodegradable plastics, has enacted new legislation to reduce and ultimately cease the use, sale and importation of single-use plastics and Polystyrene products.

Following a decision by Cabinet approved on May 29th 2019, the restriction of the importation of Polystyrene products and plastic straws came into force in December 2019.

The ban aims to reduce TCI’s waste going to landfill, land and marine pollution and to reduce the country’s contribution to Climate Change and Rising Sea Levels worldwide. This policy paper was put forward as part of the Government’s ongoing green initiatives to encourage the use of more sustainable alternatives.

Polystyrene including Styrofoam products and single-use plastics like: plastic bags, cups and straws are one of the most visible signs of the pollution problem that extends across our islands and is more than just an eyesore but also brings a myriad of environmental and public health issues affecting our population and our marine life in particular.

Residents and businesses are reminded that persons will no longer be allowed to import Polystyrene products and plastic straws as of December 1st 2019 and the restriction on the sale of polystyrene products and plastic straws will begin on 1st April 2020. During this transitional period, businesses are urged to use up their stock and seek sustainable alternatives.

To facilitate and assist businesses in this transition the government has granted approval for a deduction in the Custom Duty rate from 30% to 15% for alternatives.

As stated in the Management of Single-Use Plastics and other single use products ordinance, alternatives include the following: uncoated paper; coated paper; cardboard; aluminium foil; compostable products; biodegradable products and recyclable products

These regulations have also made exemptions on the following: (a) foam trays for uncooked meats; (b) food prepared or packaged outside of the Islands; and (c) packing materials which have been collected for reuse.

The general public is hereby advised that is a punishable offence to import polystyrene products and plastic straws; to import, distribute, sell or use single-use plastics and is liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or to imprisonment for six months or to both.

We are all stewards in the commitment to keep Turks and Caicos Islands Beautiful by Nature and Clean by Choice as well as protecting our environment and adapting to changing climates.

For more on this story go to; https://suntci.com/import-restriction-on-polystyrene-and-plastic-straws-now-enforced-p4847-129.htm