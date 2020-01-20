Student Competition: A Nuclear Education Idea for Climate change

IAEA Release

One of the challenges of the human resources lifecycle in the nuclear field is attracting and recruiting talented individuals. To foster the younger generations interest in education in nuclear technology, the IAEA is holding an international student competition in conjunction with the International Conference on Nuclear Knowledge Management and Human Resources Development.

Students (aged 14-18 and currently enrolled in secondary school) are invited to present a project that promotes discussion and raises awareness on the use of digital technologies to support education in nuclear technology and its role in addressing climate change.

Suggestions for projects include, but are not limited to:

A teaching plan to educate peers on the impacts of nuclear technology;

A digital application, game or quiz educating about nuclear technology;

An interactive outreach or social media campaign to educate members of your community about the impacts of nuclear technology;

An innovative demonstration of the impact of cooperation between the IAEA and your local community;

Interviews of professionals working in the nuclear sector.

Students who design and implement the most innovative projects will be eligible for a trip to the Russian Federation to attend the conference, present their projects at the conference, visit local schools and institutions, and attend cultural events.

Key dates

31 January 2020: Participants submit abstracts

Participants submit abstracts 28 February 2020: The IAEA notifies shortlisted participants

The IAEA notifies shortlisted participants 20 March 2020: Shortlisted participants submit videos (or digital media presentations) of the project implementation

Shortlisted participants submit videos (or digital media presentations) of the project implementation 3 April 2020: The IAEA notifies finalists

The IAEA notifies finalists 17 June 2020: Finalist projects are presented at the conference and the winning team is announced

Finalist projects are presented at the conference and the winning team is announced 19 June 2020: Finalist projects are available on IAEA social media

Climate ChangeEducationHealth