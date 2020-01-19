STAY IN THE LOOP – Week ending 10 January, 2020

In this episode, Communications Officers at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms Tusankine English-Francis, presents a weekly news roundup of the latest from the Caribbean Community.You can also follow our Social Media Platforms and be sure to click the subscribe button below to stay in the loop.

Highlights:0:01:00 SITUATION IN HAITI:

CARICOM Chairman reiterates concern, UN Security Council calls for dialogue

0:02:16 FOREIGN RELATIONS:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines officially installed in UN Security Council

0:06:03 FOREIGN RELATIONS:

CARICOM, Australia strengthen diplomatic relations

0:06:34 FOREIGN RELATIONS:

CARICOM SG extends sympathy to Australia over losses to ‘extra-ordinary’ fires

0:08:36 Puerto Rico earthquakes should be reminder Region seismically active – Seismic Research Centre

0:09:18 CRIME REDUCTION:

Antigua and Barbuda records lowest number of homicides in almost 20 years

0:10:04 BUILDING RESILIENCE:

Barbados launches national Tree Planting Project

0:11:11 GUYANA 2020 ELECTION:

Guyana’s Elections Commission coordinates successful Nomination Day

0:12:06 Jamaican Reggae Star Koffee wows Antigua’s School Children