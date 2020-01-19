Sen. Graham: Likes Pelosi,’ but ‘She’s Orchestrated The Church Of Holy Hell’

By Cathy Burke From Newsmax

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 23: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at the Council On Foreign Relations on March 23, 2015 in New York City. Graham spoke extensively on U.S. relations with Iran and the ongoing nuclear deal being brokered. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday he likes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lauding her as “a very religious person”— but blasted her leadership in the House Democrats’ impeachment drive.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, said the “sooner this is over, the better for the country.”

“You know, I like Nancy Pelosi,” he said. “I think she is a very religious person. But when it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi may pray for him privately but she’s orchestrated the church of holy hell from the time Trump has been sworn in until now — it’s been one thing after another.”

Graham lambasted the the Democrats’ trial brief that stated Trump’s conduct is the constitutional “framers’ worst nightmare.”

“The president tried to exercise executive privilege,” he said, calling the impeachment “a partisan railroad job.”

“Any president has the right to defend the office… they tried to put Trump below the law,” he said.

“The sooner this is over, the better for the country. We can get back to the business of the American people,” he added.

