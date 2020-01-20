Recipe of the week

Coconut Lime Chicken Curry

17 Ingredients 45 Minutes 600 Calories 4 Servings

Description

Coconut milk, fresh lime, and curry powder give this quick stew, made with boneless chicken thighs, a decidedly Caribbean flavor. Feel free to sub in other favorite vegetables for the snap peas and bell pepper strips, and add a side of rice to go with the generous sauce. The recipe is a Yummly original created by Tina Ujlaki.

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon curry powder (use Madras curry if you’d like it a little spicy)

1 teaspoon salt (for chicken)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper (for chicken)

2 garlic cloves

1 inch fresh ginger (1 inch = 1 Tbsp. minced)

1 red bell pepper

3 green onions

1 lime

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can unsweetened coconut milk (13.5 oz. per can, shaken)

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar (packed)

6 ounces sugar snap peas

salt (optional, for serving)

pepper (optional, for serving)

1/2 cup cilantro (leaves and tender stems)

Directions

Trim chicken thighs to remove all fat. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Toss with the curry powder, and season with salt and pepper. Mince garlic and ginger. Cut red pepper into small, short strips. Halve scallions lengthwise and cut into 1-inch lengths. Finely zest lime, removing only the dark green outer skin; reserve remaining lime. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

600 Calories SODIUM 50% DV 1200 mg FAT 55% DV 36g PROTEIN1 04% DV 53g CARBS 7% DV2 2g FIBER 24% DV 6g

