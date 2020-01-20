Recipe of the week

January 20, 2020

Coconut Lime Chicken Curry

From Yummly

17 Ingredients 45 Minutes 600 Calories 4 Servings

Description

Coconut milk, fresh lime, and curry powder give this quick stew, made with boneless chicken thighs, a decidedly Caribbean flavor. Feel free to sub in other favorite vegetables for the snap peas and bell pepper strips, and add a side of rice to go with the generous sauce. The recipe is a Yummly original created by Tina Ujlaki.

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon curry powder (use Madras curry if you’d like it a little spicy)

1 teaspoon salt (for chicken)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper (for chicken)

2 garlic cloves

1 inch fresh ginger (1 inch = 1 Tbsp. minced)

1 red bell pepper

3 green onions

1 lime

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can unsweetened coconut milk  (13.5 oz. per can, shaken)

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar (packed)

6 ounces sugar snap peas

salt (optional, for serving)

pepper (optional, for serving)

1/2 cup cilantro (leaves and tender stems)

Directions

  1. Trim chicken thighs to remove all fat. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Toss with the curry powder, and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Mince garlic and ginger. Cut red pepper into small, short strips. Halve scallions lengthwise and cut into 1-inch lengths. Finely zest lime, removing only the dark green outer skin; reserve remaining lime.
  3. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and ginger and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

NutritionView More

600 Calories SODIUM 50% DV 1200 mg FAT 55% DV 36g PROTEIN1 04% DV 53g CARBS 7% DV2 2g FIBER 24% DV 6g

