RBC Royal Bank to officially unveil Cayman’s first digitally-enabled ‘branch of the future’

January 17, 2020 (George Town, Grand Cayman) — On Monday, January 20, RBC Royal Bank will unveil its new ‘digitally-enabled branch of the future’ in George Town. The new innovative branch design combines traditional banking services while showcasing the world-class digital and mobile banking platforms offered by RBC.

Remarks will be delivered by Joe Olivier, Chairman of the Board of Directors for RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Limited, and Malynda Gibson-Nixon, Country Manager for RBC Royal Bank in the Cayman Islands. A ribbon-cutting featuring RBC leaders and the Honourable Roy McTaggart, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, will follow the remarks.

Date: Monday, January 20, 2020

Time: 5:30pm

Official programme to begin at 5:45pm; media asked to arrive no later than 10 minutes beforehand, if possible.

Location: RBC Royal Bank George Town Branch

24 Shedden Road

George Town, Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

About RBC in the Caribbean

With more than 110 years of dedicated service to the region, RBC has a presence in 17 countries and territories, with 52 branches and over 3,200 employees serving more than one million clients. As one of the Caribbean’s leading diversified financial services companies, RBC provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance and trust and asset management services to a wide range of clients, including individuals, small businesses, general commercial entities, regional and multi-national corporations and governments. For more information, please visit rbc.com/caribbean.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 33 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability