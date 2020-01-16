Provenance Properties Cayman Islands sponsors National Gallery exhibit to celebrate local art

National Gallery’s ”Cayman Islands National Collection”

forms part of a new outdoor art exhibit in Camana Bay

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, 14 January 2020 – Provenance Properties Cayman Islands, Dart Real Estate’s sole real estate brokerage and the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate in the Cayman Islands, is showcasing an outdoor art exhibit in Camana Bay throughout the winter season.

Curated by the National Gallery, the installation includes 10 iconic works from the official “Cayman Islands National Collection” developed by the National Gallery, featuring works that were created over the past four decades. The collection features works by well-known and highly respected local artists, such as Gladwyn “Miss Lassie” Bush, that were created over the past six decades.

“Provenance Properties has a direct connection to the art world through its exclusive affiliation with Christie’s, the world’s leading art auction house, and we believe it’s fitting for us to showcase this collection because art, in its many forms, inspires our business,” said Jackie Doak, Dart’s President Business Development.

Director and chief curator of the National Gallery Natalie Urquhart said the Cayman Islands’ National Collection offers an unparalleled record of the islands’ rich artistic and cultural history.



“At the heart of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is the Cayman Islands’ National Collection, samples from which form the basis of this exhibition,” she said. “They’re a testament to the country’s vibrant history of art. The National Gallery is delighted to continue its creative partnership with Camana Bay and Provenance Properties through this exhibition of iconic works.”

“The exhibit is beautifully curated,” said Doak, who also explained that Provenance Properties’ approach to curating its own luxury listings portfolio has many similarities to the way a gallery curator might assemble a collection of works. “Our luxury properties are works of art and we value their form and function. We also share in Christie’s high standards by representing some of the world’s most desired properties right here in the Cayman Islands.”

Doak encourages residents and visitors to head to Camana Bay to experience the exhibit, which can be seen along the Paseo, as well as viewing the original works at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. “Everyone should see it and be reminded that you don’t need to fly to London or New York to experience fine art – it can be found in our own backyard.”

About Provenance Properties Cayman Islands

Provenance Properties is the exclusive Cayman Islands Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate, the sole real estate brokerage for Dart Real Estate and a member of the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA).

Provenance provides access to a large and growing portfolio of private residences, condominiums, hotel residences and land in the Cayman Islands. In addition to premium entry to the Cayman Islands most desirable properties, Provenance leverages the experience and reputation of the region’s premier real estate developer.

For more information, visit provenanceproperties.com

About Camana Bay

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 650,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, and condos, townhomes and duplexes at OLEA, Camana Bay’s first for-sale residential project. The town also offers public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information, visit camanabay.com

About National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Established in 1996, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) is the country’s leading visual arts museum and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. The mission is achieved through exhibitions, education and outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects. Holding up to six exhibitions annually at our central exhibition space, and satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork with art from further afield. This is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists and ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.For more information, visit the National Gallery website.