Jo-Anne Jackson-Stephens: Meet woman who attained world’s highest mark in law exam

Jamaican-born Jo-Anne Jackson-Stephens put a smile on people’s face when she received the world’s highest mark in a law exam in 2017.

She was working at Higgs & Johnson in the Cayman Islands at the time, Face 2 Face Africa reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Jackson-Stephens received a STEP excellence award for achieving the highest mark in the world on the Company Law and Practice exam.

Jackson-Stephens, who is the daughter of an economist, said she competed with intelligent people from around the world.

Jackson-Stephens said: “I was competing with very smart and capable people from across the world including the UK, Europe and the Caribbean.”

According to the pretty lady, this shows that hard work and dedication are truly the keys to success.

She said her success demonstrates that hard work and dedication are truly the keys to success.

People from around the world have taken to social media to congratulate her.

Gary Young II on Facebook said: “I wonder how many times they made her re-take it? According to the racist powers that be, blacks can’t achieve academic greatness. Congratulations!”

Debbie White said: “She’s beyond intelligent…..hundreds of years from now future generations should be reading about her in history books, but unfortunately those who stole our history will steal her achievement.”

Barbara Beem Wood said: “So many new immigrants possess the best of what it means to be American. They are able to compare what their life was like before and now while so many of us just expect it.”

John Powers on Facebook also congratulated Jackson-Stephens, adding that she kept her eyes on the prize.

Barbara Lee said: “Congratulations to her! I am sure it was very hard work and dedication to her studies. Therefore is truly well deserved.”

