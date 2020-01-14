Iran can defuse crisis by sticking to nuclear deal

Faced with protests over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian jetliner, Iran could calm tensions at home and abroad by following the nuclear agreement with Europe, says Michael Gahler, EPP Group Foreign Affairs spokesman.

If not, Iran should face new sanctions, Gahler states. Gahler took part in the European Parliament´s debate on Middle East developments during its latest plenary session.

He also urges international troops to stay in Iraq, despite the call by Iraq´s Parliament to pull them out.

This follows the US killing of an Iranian general with ties to extremist militias waging attacks in the region.