iNews Briefs & Community Events

Needs Assessment Unit: Office Closures for Staff Training

The Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) Grand Cayman office is closing on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 from 2 p.m. for staff training and its Brac office will be closed all day to facilitate a staff meeting.

The NAU apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

William Pouchie Memorial United Church fish fry

The William Pouchie Memorial United Church in North Side will hold a fish fry on Monday, 27 January, from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church at 815 North Side Road, Grand Cayman. The cost is $10 and includes wahoo or mahi-mahi served with fritters, fried sweet potatoes, plantain and a glass of swanky. Rice and peas will also be available. We appreciate your support.

National Trust National Geographic Wildlife presenter, James Hendry

Cayman Drama Society: Tickets for “The Illusion” are now on sale!

The opening production of the 50th year of the Cayman Drama Society extends its reach into France in the 1600’s. THE ILLUSION is a play about a father whose son ran away years ago because of the father’s attitude. Now aged, he wishes for reconciliation. Unable to find his son, he hires a magician who, he is told, can reconnect him with his son. Three illusions are presented by the magician, each with a twist, leaving the father confused. The play ends with a final twist and an unanswered question – who is the puppet, and who is the puppeteer?

Tony Kushner (Angels in America) wrote THE ILLUSION based on “L’Illusion Comique” by Pierre Corneille, a 17th century French playwright. With a light, witty, and comedic touch we are taken through the illusions in this freely adapted version of “L’Illusion Comique” by Kushner. Lovers of the art of theatre will find a home as shades of comedy, drama, poetry, Shakespearean prose and mystery entangle themselves within the plot.

Family Resources Announces Free 2020 Programmes

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) proudly presents the following free, interactive programmes, starting in February and March, to help parents and strengthen family ties.

■ Family Skills (6 February – 9 April, 6 p.m.) – Learn effective behaviour-management strategies to support your children and equip your family with skills to improve all relationships. For families with children ages 6-11.

■ Co-Parenting (3 February – 6 April, 5.30 p.m.)– The weekly sessions for families raising children between two separate households will help adults navigate with the successful transition from a one- to a two-home family.

■ Young Parents Services (4 February – 30 May, 9 a.m.) – This weekly parenting programme for young parents (16-25 yrs old) is designed to assist attendees with parenting skills to build and improve parent parent-child bonding

■ Positive Discipline (4 February – 24 March, 12 p.m.) The weekly Lunch & Learn workshops will focus on teaching you positive parenting strategies to help and handle challenging behaviour. For parents with children ages 5-12 years old.

■ Digitally Distracted (5 May – 26 May, 12 p.m.) – This weekly Lunch & Learn will give you the practical tools to support you parenting your digitally distracted child(ren). For parents with children of all ages.

For further details, call FRC on 949-0006, or email [email protected]. FRC is now located at Apollo House West, 87 Mary Street, 2nd Floor, George Town.

Coco Fest at Pedro St James

The Management and staff of Pedro St James invite the public to the fifth annual Coco Fest set for Saturday 8th February 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Pedro St James National Historic Site, Pedro Castle Road, Savannah.

Coco Fest brings together local cooks, craftsmen, producers, and farmers through a shared love for the coconut, in a fun and interactive environment.

The event provides an avenue for local micro-businesses to showcase their coconut-inspired products to the community while allowing guests to indulge in an array of creative, cottage industry products which often cannot be purchased in stores.

Cultural demonstrations on the uses of coconut throughout Cayman’s history will be held on-site by local artisans.

Admission is only $5.00 per person while children under six are free. $1.00 for each entry fee benefits Meals on Wheels Cayman.

For information on the event email [email protected] or call 947-3329.

National Trust Hatitude Tea by the Sea

WHAT: Join us in celebrating our seventh annual National Trust Hatitude event, a family-friendly occasion in support of preserving the history and traditions of the Cayman Islands and conserving

the local environment. This year’s theme is ‘Tea by the Sea’ and guests are encouraged to wear nautical-themed hats. Event-goers can enjoy a lovely afternoon of tea, bubbles, sweet and savory bites, a kids’ craft corner, prize raffle and more surprises! Big thanks to Mercedes as our headline sponsor, and bubbles by Jacques Scott and Tea by CI Shipping Registry.

WHO: General Public

WHEN: Saturday, 01 February 2020 2:00pm to 4:30pm



WHERE: Grand Old House 443 South Church Street



REGISTER:

CI$75.00 (US$90.00) adult members

CI$90.00 (US$101.00) adult non-members

CI$45.00 (US$56.41) children members (ages 6-12)

CI$50.00 (US$60.00) children non-members (ages 6-12)



For more information and to RSVP email: [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased online visit: http://www.nationaltrust.org.ky.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2020

All public holidays for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.

· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 15 June but remains subject to confirmation.

· Christmas holidays take place around the weekend next year.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – The Deputy Governor’s Office has confirmed public holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday.

The United Kingdom traditionally celebrates Her Majesty’s birthday by holding the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on the second Saturday in June. As such the public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 15 June 2020. Confirmation is expected in early 2020.

The 2020 public holidays are:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, 1 January;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 27 January;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 26 February;

Good Friday: Friday, 10 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 13 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 18 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 15 June (UNCONFIRMED);

Constitution Day: Monday, 6 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 9 November;

Christmas: Friday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Monday, 28 December.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

SUN JAN 26

Botanic Park Family Fun Day

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman invites the public to its annual Family Fun Day held at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday 26th January 2020 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

New Year Revival

The Church of God at West Bay and Breakers is hosting a New Years Revival with services Monday – Wednesdsay at 730pm at Breakers. Thursday through Saturday, the revival services will be held at West Bay at 730pm. All day fellowship will be on Sunday (26 Jan) with services at 11am, 2pm and 5pm. Lunch will be provided.

Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay) Combined Service

On Sunday January 26 at 10.00 a.m. the Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay) Sunday School time will be combined with a Hero’s Day Service.

MON JAN 27

Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Corporate Cup Race

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Corporate Cup Race is January 27th at the Stake Bay Loop.

Astronomy at Pedro

The Astronomical Society presents Astronomy at Pedro at 630pm on Monday (7 Jan). No equipment necessary!

THU JAN 30

Community thatch plaiting class

The community thatch plaiting class is January 30th from 7 to 9pm at Heritage [email protected] for more information.

FRI JAN 31

Summary Court

Summary Court will be in Cayman Brac January 30th and 31st.

Data Protection Law Awareness Session

The Ombudsman Office is hosting an awareness session on the Data Protection Law on January 31st at the George Town Public Library from 2 to 4pm.

Overseas Scholarships

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) invites all eligible Caymanians to submit applications for Overseas Scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year before the application deadline on Friday, 31 January 2020. The overseas scholarship for undergraduate degree awards a maximum of CI $20,000.00 per annum for up to four years per successful applicant, whereas the post-graduate award is up to $25,000 per annum. Interested applicants are asked to apply and find more details about the application process online by visiting www.education.gov.ky/scholarships.

Water Authority – Cayman Closure

Water Authority – Cayman would like to advise its customers that its main office on Red Gate Road will close at 12pm on Friday, 31 January for a staff function

SAT FEB 1

Traveling Art Exhibit: Horacio Esteban Connecting Our Past to Our Future

The Brac Heritage Autumn Festival Cayman Air presents a Traveling Art Exhibit: Horacio Esteban Connecting Our Past to Our Future, opening on February 1st at 11am. Email [email protected] for more information.

Traditional Cooking Class: Cassava Cake

The National Trust presents a Traditional Cooking Class at Mission House on Saturday (1 Feb) at 10am featuring the recipe, Cassava Cake.

Skystone International Robotics Tournament

Skystone International Robotics Tournament is February 1st at the Camana Bay Arts and Recreation Center starting at 1pm. Admission is free.

CIIP Storyboard Competition

The annual CIIP Storyboard Competition gives students an opportunity to share their favorite fictional story. All storyboards must be registered by Saturday (1 Feb). For more information, email [email protected].

SUN FEB 2

Plastic Free Cayman Beach Clean Up

Plastic Free Cayman is hosting a beach clean up on February 2nd at West Bay Public Beach from 8am to 10am.

83rd Annual Convention of the Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town

The 83rd Annual Convention of the Church of God Full Gospel Hall in George Town is February 2nd through the 9th with Daily Prayer Meetings at 630am, Preaching and Praise at 1030am and Evangelistic Service at 7:15pm. On Sundays, Sunday School is at 945am, Morning Worship at 1045am, Youth Service at 3pm and Evangelistic Service at 7:15pm. For Transportation information, call 926.8180.

Stand Up for Christian Family Values 2020

Cayman CAUSE ‘Stand Up for Christian Family Values 2020’ is Sunday (2 Feb) at 5pm at the Legislation Assembly. For more information call 917.2985 or email [email protected]

MON FEB 3 – MON APR 6

Co-Parenting programme

The Family Resource Center is hosting a weekly Co-Parenting programme February 3 through April 6 at 530pm. The weekly sessions for families raising children between two separate households will help adults navigate with the successful transition from a one- to a two-home family. For further details, call FRC on 949-0006, or email [email protected]

TUE APR 4

World Cancer Awareness Day

Lavender is the new Pink. Join the Cancer Society in observing World Cancer Awareness Day on February 4th.

TUE APR 4 – SAT MAY 30

Young Parents Programme

The Family Resource Center is hosting a weekly Young Parents programme February 4 through May 30 9am. This weekly parenting programme for young parents (16-25 yrs old) is designed to assist attendees with parenting skills to build and improve parent parent-child bonding. For further details, call FRC on 949-0006, or email [email protected]

TUE APR 4 – TUE MAR 24

Positive Discipline

The Family Resource Center is hosting a weekly Positive Discipline program February 4 through March 24 at 12pm. The weekly Lunch & Learn workshops will focus on teaching you positive parenting strategies to help and handle challenging behaviour. For further details, call FRC on 949-0006, or email [email protected]

THU & FRI APR 6 & 7

Primary School Sports Days

The Primary School Sports Days are February 6th and 7th at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex

THU FEB 6 – THU APR 9

Family Skills

The Family Resource Center is hosting a weekly Family Skills program February 6th through April 9th at 6pm. This is for families with children between the ages of 6 and 11. For further details, call FRC on 949-0006, or email [email protected]

FRI & SAT FEB 7 & 8

The Vagina Monologues Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for The Vagina Monologues with performances on February 7th and 8th at the Prospect Playhouse at 730pm nightly. Log on to www.caymanactive.com/vday to purchase your tickets.

SAT FEB 8

National Geographic Wildlife Presenter, James Hendry

The National Trust presents National Geographic Wildlife Presenter, James Hendry at Royal Palms on Saturday (8 Feb) at 5pm.

A Night of Conservation

Join the National Trust in partnership with Royal Palms Beach Club for a night of Conservation. National Geographic Wildlife Presenter and Author James Hendry will regale the audience with tails of his travels and experiences in the wild. The event is Saturday (8 Feb) from 5 to 8pm at Royal Palms.