iNews Briefs & Community Events

Family Resources Announces Free 2020 Programmes

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) proudly presents the following free, interactive programmes, starting in February and March, to help parents and strengthen family ties.

■ Family Skills (6 February – 9 April, 6 p.m.) – Learn effective behaviour-management strategies to support your children and equip your family with skills to improve all relationships. For families with children ages 6-11.

■ Co-Parenting (3 February – 6 April, 5.30 p.m.) – The weekly sessions for families raising children between two separate households will help adults navigate with the successful transition from a one- to a two-home family.

■ Young Parents Services (4 February – 30 May, 9 a.m.) – This weekly parenting programme for young parents (16-25 yrs old) is designed to assist attendees with parenting skills to build and improve parent parent-child bonding

■ Positive Discipline (4 February – 24 March, 12 p.m.) The weekly Lunch & Learn workshops will focus on teaching you positive parenting strategies to help and handle challenging behaviour. For parents with children ages 5-12 years old.

■ Digitally Distracted (5 May – 26 May, 12 p.m.) – This weekly Lunch & Learn will give you the practical tools to support you parenting your digitally distracted child(ren). For parents with children of all ages.

For further details, call FRC on 949-0006, or email [email protected]. FRC is now located at Apollo House West, 87 Mary Street, 2nd Floor, George Town.

Cayman Keswick 2020

19th – 24th January

Evenings: Sunday-Friday, 7.00-8.30pm Walkers Road Church of God

Lunchtimes: Monday-Friday, 12.10-12.50 Family Life Centre, Walkers Road (behind Church of God)

Speaker: Jonathan Lamb (ex-Chairman of Keswick International)



Coco Fest at Pedro St James

The Management and staff of Pedro St James invite the public to the fifth annual Coco Fest set for Saturday 8th February 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Pedro St James National Historic Site, Pedro Castle Road, Savannah.

Coco Fest brings together local cooks, craftsmen, producers, and farmers through a shared love for the coconut, in a fun and interactive environment.

The event provides an avenue for local micro-businesses to showcase their coconut-inspired products to the community while allowing guests to indulge in an array of creative, cottage industry products which often cannot be purchased in stores.

Cultural demonstrations on the uses of coconut throughout Cayman’s history will be held on-site by local artisans.

Admission is only $5.00 per person while children under six are free. $1.00 for each entry fee benefits Meals on Wheels Cayman.

For information on the event email [email protected] or call 947-3329.

National Trust Hatitude Tea by the Sea

WHAT: Join us in celebrating our seventh annual National Trust Hatitude event, a family-friendly occasion in support of preserving the history and traditions of the Cayman Islands and conserving

the local environment. This year’s theme is ‘Tea by the Sea’ and guests are encouraged to wear nautical-themed hats. Event-goers can enjoy a lovely afternoon of tea, bubbles, sweet and savory bites, a kids’ craft corner, prize raffle and more surprises! Big thanks to Mercedes as our headline sponsor, and bubbles by Jacques Scott and Tea by CI Shipping Registry.

WHO: General Public

WHEN: Saturday, 01 February 2020 2:00pm to 4:30pm



WHERE: Grand Old House 443 South Church Street



REGISTER:

CI$75.00 (US$90.00) adult members

CI$90.00 (US$101.00) adult non-members

CI$45.00 (US$56.41) children members (ages 6-12)

CI$50.00 (US$60.00) children non-members (ages 6-12)



For more information and to RSVP email: [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased online visit: http://www.nationaltrust.org.ky.

Traffic Diversion on Shamrock Road, 16 – 22 January

CUC will be conducting road works on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout, beginning on Thursday, 16 January. In order to facilitate these works, Shamrock Road, between Mahogany Drive and the Chrissy Thomlinson roundabout, will be closed to eastbound traffic daily from 9:00AM to 2:00PM, beginning on Thursday, 16 January. The road works are expected to last for seven days, throughWednesday, 22 January.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in this area during these times.

National Trust traditional craft class: DIY Art Workshop with Kara Julian

WHAT: A fun DIY workshop with local artist, Kara Julian. Kara is a decorative artist, who prefers an impressionistic style of painting. She will guide you step-by-step in recreating a lovely Mission House inspired, painted notebook. Use it to document all your thoughts, ideas, goals and plans.

WHO: General Public

WHEN: Saturday, 25 January 10:30 am – 12:30 pm



WHERE: The Mission House 63 Gun Square, Bodden Town

REGISTER: CI$35.00 for Adults CI$20 for Children

(Includes notebook, all art material, art instruction & a tour of The Mission House)



For more information and to RSVP, email: [email protected]

DCI – Board Meeting Dates to 2020

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) wishes to advise the public of its upcoming board meeting dates in Grand Cayman:

Board Meeting Dates:

Liquor Licensing Board, Next quarterly meeting will be in March 2020.

Trade and Business Licensing Board: Board reopens 15 January 2020.

Please visit www.dci.gov.ky or email [email protected] for trade and business and other licensing information.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2020

All public holidays for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.

· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 15 June but remains subject to confirmation.

· Christmas holidays take place around the weekend next year.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – The Deputy Governor’s Office has confirmed public holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday.

The United Kingdom traditionally celebrates Her Majesty’s birthday by holding the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on the second Saturday in June. As such the public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 15 June 2020. Confirmation is expected in early 2020.

The 2020 public holidays are:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, 1 January;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 27 January;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 26 February;

Good Friday: Friday, 10 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 13 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 18 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 15 June (UNCONFIRMED);

Constitution Day: Monday, 6 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 9 November;

Christmas: Friday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Monday, 28 December.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

SAT JAN 18

Faith Hospital Diabetes Health Fair

The Faith Hospital Diabetes Health Fair is January 18th. There will be eye screening, dental screening; Music, Food, Exhibits, Arts & Careers from9:30am – 2:30pm on the Faith Hospital Grounds, Contact 244-7635 for more information

Red Sky at Night Auditions

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is hosting auditions for this year’s Red Sky at Night on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 1 to 4pm at the Harquail Theater. Call 949.5477 or email [email protected] to register.

Eden Rock Solidarity Swim

The Eden Rock Solidarity Swim is Sunday at 3pm, hosted by Cruise Port Referendum Cayman.

TUE JAN 21

Seafarers General Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 January at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Please note, Nominations are being held for Council 2020-2021. 3 Buses from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm

Reef Lecture on Coral Health: From Microbes to Branches

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is hosting a special Reef Lecture on Coral Health: From Microbes to Branches at the National Gallery on Tuesday (21 Jan) from 530 to 7pm.

Theoline McCoy primary school PTA

The Theoline McCoy primary school having their P T A Meeting on the 21 day of January at 6 30 pm in the canteen

WED – SUN JAN 22 – 26

Interchurch Holiness Convention

The Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay) extends an invitation to the public to attend the Interchurch Holiness Convention starting on January 22 and ending on January 26, 2020. There will be different speakers, so come out and be blessed

FRI JAN 24

5th annual Burns Supper

Jasmine invites you to their 5th annual Burns Supper on January 24th at 630pm at Grand Old House. Tickets are $150 an include dinner, wine, whiskey and Scottish dancing. For more information, call 945.7447 or email [email protected]

Christmas trees drop offs

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to advise the public that bins have now been placed for the public to drop off Christmas trees. Locations include:

Spotts Dock

The Cricket Grounds, George Town

The George Town Landfill 24 hour drop off site

The trees will be collected and mulched in the landfill. The mulch will then be taken to the Cricket Grounds next to the Farmer’s Market in George Town for public collection on Saturday 25 January, 2020 starting at 8am. For more information DEH can be reached at 949-6696 or by email at [email protected]

SAT JAN 25

Traditional Craft Class

The National Trust presents a Traditional Craft Class at Mission House on Saturday (25 Jan) at 1030am.

Fish Fry Fundraiser

Christian Women Connection is having its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser on Saturday (25 Jan) starting at 10am at the Church of God Chapel West Bay. For tickets, call 328.4117.

SUN JAN 26

Botanic Park Family Fun Day

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman invites the public to its annual Family Fun Day held at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday 26th January 2020 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

New Year Revival

The Church of God at West Bay and Breakers is hosting a New Years Revival with services Monday – Wednesdsay at 730pm at Breakers. Thursday through Saturday, the revival services will be held at West Bay at 730pm. All day fellowship will be on Sunday (26 Jan) with services at 11am, 2pm and 5pm. Lunch will be provided.

Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay) Combined Service

On Sunday January 26 at 10.00 a.m. the Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay) Sunday School time will be combined with a Hero’s Day Service.

MON JAN 27

Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Corporate Cup Race

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Corporate Cup Race is January 27th at the Stake Bay Loop.

Astronomy at Pedro

The Astronomical Society presents Astronomy at Pedro at 630pm on Monday (7 Jan). No equipment necessary!

THU JAN 30

Community thatch plaiting class

The community thatch plaiting class is January 30th from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House. [email protected] for more information.

FRI JAN 31

Summary Court

Summary Court will be in Cayman Brac January 30th and 31st.

Data Protection Law Awareness Session

The Ombudsman Office is hosting an awareness session on the Data Protection Law on January 31st at the George Town Public Library from 2 to 4pm.

Overseas Scholarships

The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) invites all eligible Caymanians to submit applications for Overseas Scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year before the application deadline on Friday, 31 January 2020. The overseas scholarship for undergraduate degree awards a maximum of CI $20,000.00 per annum for up to four years per successful applicant, whereas the post-graduate award is up to $25,000 per annum. Interested applicants are asked to apply and find more details about the application process online by visiting www.education.gov.ky/scholarships.

Water Authority – Cayman Closure

Water Authority – Cayman would like to advise its customers that its main office on Red Gate Road will close at 12pm on Friday, 31 January for a staff function