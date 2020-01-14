iNews Briefs & Community Events

Traffic Diversion on Shamrock Road, 16 – 22 January

CUC will be conducting road works on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout, beginning on Thursday, 16 January. In order to facilitate these works, Shamrock Road, between Mahogany Drive and the Chrissy Thomlinson roundabout, will be closed to eastbound traffic daily from 9:00AM to 2:00PM, beginning on Thursday, 16 January. The road works are expected to last for seven days, throughWednesday, 22 January.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in this area during these times.

National Trust traditional craft class: DIY Art Workshop with Kara Julian

WHAT: A fun DIY workshop with local artist, Kara Julian. Kara is a decorative artist, who prefers an impressionistic style of painting. She will guide you step-by-step in recreating a lovely Mission House inspired, painted notebook. Use it to document all your thoughts, ideas, goals and plans.

WHO: General Public

WHEN: Saturday, 25 January 10:30 am – 12:30 pm



WHERE: The Mission House 63 Gun Square, Bodden Town

REGISTER: CI$35.00 for Adults CI$20 for Children

(Includes notebook, all art material, art instruction & a tour of The Mission House)



For more information and to RSVP, email: [email protected]



CISA General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 January at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Please note, Nominations are being held for Council 2020-2021.

3 Buses from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

Barnes Bus route in George Town, leaves the Public library parking area at 6:45, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters.

The bus marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, pickups from British Caymanian, Uncle Bills, Walkers Rd., Shedden Rd. and Crewe Rd.

Bus from East End, pickups are School parking, Gas Station and Wreck of the Ten Sails starting at 5:45.

North Side pickups at Chisholms Store and Soccer Field starting at 6:15.

Bodden Town pickups at Lornas Gas Station at 6:45.

Savannah pickups at Gas Station at 7:00.

DCI – Board Meeting Dates to 2020

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) wishes to advise the public of its upcoming board meeting dates in Grand Cayman:

Board Meeting Dates:

Liquor Licensing Board, Next quarterly meeting will be in March 2020.

Trade and Business Licensing Board: Board reopens 15 January 2020.

Please visit www.dci.gov.ky or email [email protected] for trade and business and other licensing information.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2020

All public holidays for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.

· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 15 June but remains subject to confirmation.

· Christmas holidays take place around the weekend next year.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – The Deputy Governor’s Office has confirmed public holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday.

The United Kingdom traditionally celebrates Her Majesty’s birthday by holding the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on the second Saturday in June. As such the public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 15 June 2020. Confirmation is expected in early 2020.

The 2020 public holidays are:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, 1 January;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 27 January;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 26 February;

Good Friday: Friday, 10 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 13 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 18 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 15 June (UNCONFIRMED);

Constitution Day: Monday, 6 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 9 November;

Christmas: Friday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Monday, 28 December.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

SUN JAN 12

One Dog Jog 5K Charity Fun Walk/Run

The One Dog Jog 5K Charity Fun Walk/Run is Sunday (12 Jan) at 7am leaving Safehaven. You can register online at caymanactive.com.

Co-ed Corona Beach Volleyball League

The Co-ed Corona Beach Volleyball League starts January 12th. You can register online at caymanactive.com.

Hallelujah, Jesus is Born!

All are invited to a repeat presentation of the cantata, Hallelujah, Jesus is Born! On Sunday (12 Jan) at 630pm at John Gray Memorial Church.

MON JAN 13

West End Primary School PTA

West End Primary School PTA is having a meeting on January 13th at 7pm in the school hall.

TUE JAN 13

Parent Craft

The H.S.A is hosting a new series of meetings called Parent Craft. The Class is every Monday from 5:30pm to 730pm at the Women’s Health Clinic. This course is for expectant parents who may have questions about pregnancy and caring for an infant.

THU JAN 16

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School PTA

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School PTA is having a meeting at 7pm in the school hall.

Little Cayman Licensing visit

The Little Cayman Licensing visit is January 16th from 9am to 230pm in the District Office.

FRI JAN 17

Heroes Day Vendors

This year’s annual Heroes Day ceremony in Grand Cayman will be held on Monday, 27 January. The National Heroes Day Celebration is an annual patriotic event that serves to recognize outstanding citizens for service to the country. It is the largest official event hosted by the Cayman Islands Government. In preparation the Protocol Office has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for:

Special Event Services

Food Vendor Services

Interested businesses who would like to submit a proposal for consideration may collect the RFP package from the Government Administration Building Reception or email requests to [email protected]. Responses to the RFPs are due on 17 Friday, January 2020 by 5pm.

SAT JAN 18

Faith Hospital Diabetes Health Fair

The Faith Hospital Diabetes Health Fair is January 18th. There will be eye screening, dental screening; Music, Food, Exhibits, Arts & Careers from9:30am – 2:30pm on the Faith Hospital Grounds, Contact 244-7635 for more information

FRI JAN 24

5th annual Burns Supper

Jasmine invites you to their 5th annual Burns Supper on January 24th at 630pm at Grand Old House. Tickets are $150 an include dinner, wine, whiskey and Scottish dancing. For more information, call 945.7447 or email [email protected]

SUN JAN 26

Botanic Park Family Fun Day

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman invites the public to its annual Family Fun Day held at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday 26th January 2020 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

MON JAN 27

Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Corporate Cup Race

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Corporate Cup Race is January 27th at the Stake Bay Loop.

THU JAN 30

Community thatch plaiting class

The community thatch plaiting class is January 30th from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House. Email [email protected] for more information.

FRI JAN 31

Summary Court

Summary Court will be in Cayman Brac January 30th and 31st.