Honduras named host for 2020 Concacaf Under-20 Championship

20 Concacaf Member Association to compete for the regional title and the four available spots in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2021



Miami (Thursday, January 23, 2020) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today announced that Honduras will host the 2020 Concacaf Under-20 Championship. The two-stage competition (groups and knockout stage) will take place June 20 – July 5, 2020, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

“The Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship is an exciting tournament that provides a great platform for the best young players across our region,” said Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio. “We look forward to the 2020 edition taking place in Honduras as the teams compete for the right to represent Concacaf at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.”

“We are honored, excited and grateful with the Confederation for naming Honduras as host of the 2020 Concacaf Under-20 Championship,” said FENAFUTH president Jorge Salomon. “It is a great opportunity to showcase San Pedro Sula to the world, as it is a city characterized by its cheerful people, its simplicity and a vast culture inherited by our ancestors, which will predominate throughout the competition.”

The 2020 Concacaf Under-20 World Cup qualifying process will kick off with a preliminary group stage between 17 nations. After round robin play, the top finisher in each of the four groups will qualify directly to the 2020 Concacaf Under-20 Championship knockout stage. The complete calendar and host countries for the qualifying matches can be found here.

The group stage of the Championship will be disputed June 20-25, between the top ranked 16 teams according to the Concacaf Under-20 Ranking as of June 2019. The 16 nations were divided into four groups of four teams and will play as follows (listed in the order drawn):

Group E: United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group F: Mexico, El Salvador, Canada and Aruba

Group G: Panama, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname

Group H: Honduras, Cuba, Guatemala and Antigua and Barbuda

After round-robin play, the top three teams in each of the groups will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four qualifying stage group winners. The knockout stage of the Championship will begin with the round of 16 on June 27 and 28, followed by the quarterfinals on June 23, semifinals on July 3 and the final on July 5.

The complete schedule for the 2020 Concacaf Under-20 Championship can be found hereand below.

All knockout round matches will be played in a single match elimination format, with the semifinalist qualifying to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2021.

The Francisco Morazan and Olimpico Metropolitano stadiums will both host group stage, round of 16 and quarterfinal matches. The semifinals and final will be played at the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium.

In the previous edition of the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, played in Bradenton, FL in 2018, the United States won its second title at this age level, with a 2-0 win over Mexico in the final.

Notes

Dates: June 20 – July 5, 2020

Venues: Estadio Francisco Morazan and Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Competition Schedule

Calendar

*Kick off times to be confirmed

Saturday, June 20, 2020

01: Panama vs Suriname

02: Haiti vs Trinidad and Tobago

03: Cuba vs Guatemala

04: Honduras vs Antigua and Barbuda

Sunday, June 21, 2020

05: USA vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

06: Costa Rica vs Jamaica

07: El Salvador vs Canada

08: Mexico vs Aruba

Monday, June 22, 2020

09: Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago

10: Haiti vs Suriname

11: Cuba vs Antigua and Barbuda

12: Guatemala vs Honduras

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

13: USA vs Jamaica

14: Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

15: El Salvador vs Aruba

16: Mexico vs Canada

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

17: Trinidad and Tobago vs Suriname

18: Panama vs Haiti

19: Antigua and Barbuda vs Guatemala

20: Honduras vs Cuba

Thursday, June 25, 2020

21: Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

22: Costa Rica vs USA

23: Canada vs Aruba

24: El Salvador vs Mexico

Saturday, June 27, 2020 – Round of 16

29: 1F vs 1C

30: 1H vs 1A

31: 2F vs 3H

32: 2H vs 3F

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – Round of 16

25: 1E vs 1D

26: 1G vs 1B

27: 2E vs 3G

28: 2G vs 3E

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Quarterfinals

33: W25 vs W28

34: W26 vs W27

35: W29 vs W32

36: W30 vs W31

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Semifinals

37: W33 vs W34

38: W35 vs W36

Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Final

39: W37 vs W38