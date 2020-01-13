Here’s what it’s like flying on the ‘most expensive plane ticket in the world’

screenshot from video

By Brian Koerber From Mashable

YouTube’s resident “check out this expensive shit” dude, Casey Neistat, is once again doing PR for airlines out of the United Arab Emirates.

In a new video posted to his channel on Monday, Neistat takes his 11.6 million YouTube subscribers on a tour of The Residence on an Etihad A380, a ridiculously expensive and over-the-top private room on a plane.

The clip starts with Neistat briefly showing off his “seat” (which consists of 3 full rooms) before noting that Etihad gave him the ticket for free “which is awesome.” Before even taking off, he’s given noise-cancelling headphones, pajamas, the keys to the Wi-Fi, and of course a “loungewear robe.”

In a brief tour, Neistat shows off the “living room,” which is equipped with two massive leather seats, his private bathroom, and the private bedroom that’s located down a narrow private hallway.

The Residence also features a refrigerator, a TV bigger than the one in my house, turndown service, more toiletries than a 5-star hotel, a shower, a hairdryer, and dinner service.

You get the picture — it’s a hotel in the sky, and it’s not super surprising that Etihad footed the bill. In 2016, Neistat posted a similar video after he was upgraded to a $21,000 first class seat on Emirates Airlines. That clip went viral, and racked in 70,050,044 views.

It’s unclear exactly how much the ticket would have cost, but according to Business Insider, a round-trip ticket in The Residence “from NYC to Abu Dhabi costs $31,000 for one, and $41,000 for two.”

So was it worth it to Etihad for some good exposure? Probably.

For more on this story and video go to; https://mashable.com/video/casey-neistat-most-expensive-plane-ticket/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29