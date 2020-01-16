Green Deal, Middle East tensions, rethinking the EU

At its latest plenary session, the European Parliament approved a resolution on the Green Deal. EPP Group MEP Esther de Lange says the deal aimed at reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 should include industrial and trade policies to ensure a just transition to greener jobs.

EPP Group MEP Siegfried Mureșan called for more funding for a ‘Just Transition Mechanism’ to generate up to 100 million euros in investment. Parliament debated EU policy towards Iran and Iraq, with EPP Group MEP Michael Gahler calling for Iran to return to full compliance with the nuclear accord.

Parliament also staked out its vision for a conference on the Future of Europe that will include citizen assemblies. EPP Group MEP Paulo Rangel says the two-year project will help close the perceived democratic deficit in the EU and make policies more responsive to citizens.